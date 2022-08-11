The Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance Wednesday for borrowing nearly $3.58 million to cover continuing improvements to various buildings, including the Indiana County Courthouse and Indiana County Jail.
It was among a list of financial actions taken by Commissioners R. Michael Keith and Robin Gorman.
Commissioner Sherene Hess was absent, attending the final day of the annual County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania conference in Lancaster, where she was chosen as CCAP’s second vice president.
Bond counsel Christopher Brewer, of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP of Pittsburgh, said the ordinance covers a 15-year loan, at 3.55 percent interest, that will be obtained from First Commonwealth Bank.
While funding was secured for physical needs of county facilities, another agreement covered access to cloud computing by existing systems in county offices. Lisa Gregersen, financial supervisor for the board, said an agreement with Tyler Technologies will cost $91,243 per year for three years, compared to $55,000 the county pays now each year for Internet services.
However, Gregersen said, it is a budget-neutral move as equipment purchases are not required.
The board also considered other financial matters, as well as another round of citizen concerns about a proposed Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance for the county.
Among the speakers was Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky, who brought visual aids, in the form of pictures that included water guns and people shooting water guns.
She also detailed various weapons used by the military, including an M-16 firearm not available to civilians for nearly four decades, as well as what she described as “basically the civilian counterpart to the M-16,” the AR-15.
She also had shoes, “probably the size that a 6- or 7-year-old might wear,” such as the youngsters in an Uvalde, Texas, classroom where an 18-year-old used an AR-15 to kill 19 children and two teachers.
Other speakers included Martha Buckley, of Marion Center, former congressional candidate Dr. Susan Boser, and Susan Welsh of the League of Women Voters of Indiana County, who said her organization is not against “responsible gun ownership,” and wanted to “bring other voices in willing to share research” with the commissioners regarding “escalating gun violence,” and needs for school and public safety.
Boser, a professor of sociology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, questioned whether a sanctuary ordinance may discourage businesses from coming to Indiana County.
Keith reiterated that the language of a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance is still under consideration, that there has been no discussion of the matter recently, and “no advancement has been made to date” on that issue.
An ongoing health discussion continued Wednesday as Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman summed the status of COVID-19 and monkeypox — the latter of which has affected 173 individuals across the state, but specific county-by-county figures weren’t available from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As for COVID-19, “overall we have good information,” Stutzman told the commissioners. “CDC indoor masking for the week ending on Aug. 2 was still staying in the ‘low’ category, and all of our hospital consumption numbers were down as far as census and bed use.”
He said there have been decreases in positive cases even with increases in testing, and that more vaccinations were reported, up 0.2 percent.
However, Stutzman said, there was one reported COVID-19 death in Indiana County in recent days, bringing to 371 the number who died of the disease since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
The board also approved a five-year agreement with Gibson-Thomas Engineering, of Latrobe and Indiana, to serve as the county’s municipal engineer, an action recommended by the county Policy and Procedures for Consultant Selection Committee, with advice received from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
County Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said Gibson-Thomas will serve as needed to perform such tasks as roadway design, bridge design, construction-related services, right-of-way acquisitions, and other general municipal engineering tasks.
Also approved Wednesday were applications for state funds.
One is for $251,180.05 in state funding for election costs warranted in newly-passed state Act 88. Maryai said the money can be spent on various needs, from staffing to pre-canvass and canvass mail-in ballots and absentee ballots, to maintenance of voter rolls to deal with changes of address, removal of deceased voters and so forth.
The other is an application for $135,000 in a victim notification program grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Lexi Rieger, office manager for the county district attorney’s office, said the program meets requirements in the state’s Victim Rights and Services Act, and funds one full-time and one part-time staffer.
The board also approved an adjustment in the county employee manual to cover increased travel expenses, particularly for meals. Maryai said it is a 25 percent increase in reimbursements, or from $10 to $12 for breakfast, $12 to $15 for lunch, and $20 to $25 for dinner.
Also Wednesday, Larry Fannie and Gail Steck were named to terms through Sept. 30, 2025, on the Tri-County Workforce Development Board that also covers Armstrong and Butler counties.
Gorman said the Indiana County Courthouse would play host to a combined Indiana County Chamber of Commerce after-hours event and Indiana County Tourist Bureau mingle on Oct. 20 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
She said there would be food and drink, county agencies located outside the courthouse would be invited to have tables there, and the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office will provide the usual security it would offer when people are coming to the courthouse during regular business hours.
Keith reminded county residents of a number of upcoming events, including Bruno’s Italian Festival on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. in Indiana; Blairsville’s Knotweed Festival on Saturday and Sunday; and such end-of-summer events as the Indiana County Fair (Aug. 25-Sept. 3), Oxtail Fair (Sept. 4-10 in Home) and Cookport Fair (Sept. 12-17).