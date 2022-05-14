The Indiana County Conservation District awarded more than $534,000 to local municipalities for rural road infrastructure improvements.
These grants, totaling $534,297, were provided through the ICCD Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Maintenance program.
“The Conservation District received 27 applications for over $1.86 million in grant requests, making this year a highly competitive year for the DGLVR program,” said Brooke Russick, Indiana County Conservation DGLVR program specialist.
Six municipalities were awarded grant funding. East Mahoning Township received a combined $162,125 for three projects on Gilgal, Steffy and Rowe roads; Grant Township received $88,224 for three projects on Hetzler Road (two projects) and Braughler Road; Green Township received $89,503 for four projects on Barr, Redwood, Stitt and Raspberry roads; Banks Township received $53,863 for one project on Spotts Road; and Center Township received $57,360 for one project on Johnson Road.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission received a $83,522 grant for one project on Tower Road in Banks Township.
“The District’s DGLVR program provides much needed critical funding to support rural road infrastructure improvements in the county,” Conservation District Executive Director Douglas Beri Jr. said. “This funding helps municipalities improve roads for reduced long-term maintenance and costs, while making our rural roads safer to travel on.
“The funding of these 13 road projects will also have a significant impact of reducing the impact of road sediments on streams and wetlands, while improving road drainage to better manage stormwater flows.”
Any public road owner can qualify for grant funds, including townships, boroughs and the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Projects are chosen based on criteria developed by a board of local representatives.
For more information, contact the Indiana County Conservation District at (724) 471-4751.