Indiana County saw an increase of 51 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 31 reported on Sunday.
There have been 1,146 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 42.
There were two new deaths reported Saturday and no deaths reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 228, with 34 reported in October.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,366 cases reported Saturday and 3,114 reported on Sunday.
The department of health reported 29 hospitalized with eight in ICU and four on ventilators.
In Indiana County, there were 1,146 total cases in October 2021, compared to 460 in October 2020. Community cases were up by 767, from 258 in 2020 to 1,025 this year. At IUP, there were 50 new cases this year, compared to 110 in 2020.
For deaths, there were 34 reported in October this year in the county, compared to five in 2020.
There were 21 cases of COVID-19 in children from birth to age 4 and 163 in children ages 5 to 18 in October.
In Indiana County, 47.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,203 people fully vaccinated and 3,019 partially vaccinated.
There were 185 booster shots reported Sunday and 108 reported Saturday for a total of 5,732 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.