Indiana County saw an increase of 56 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 11 new cases for the period of Sept. 23 to 30, bringing the total to 89 for September.
The seven-day average case count is 41.
Two new deaths were reported in the county, bringing the total to 196.
There are 40 COVID patients hospitalized, with seven in the ICU and five on ventilators, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,352 cases.
In Indiana County, 46.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,116 people fully vaccinated and 3,042 partially vaccinated.
In Indiana County, there were 1,107 total cases in September 2021, compared to 310 in September 2020, with an increase in community cases of 982 this year and 94 in 2020.
Reported college cases improved, with 186 in 2020 and 89 in 2021.
For deaths, there were 11 reported in September this year in the county, compared to two in 2020.
There were 28 cases of COVID-19 in children from birth to age 4 and 210 in children ages 5 to 18 in September.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.