Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 877 cases in the county this month.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 11 new cases for the period of Sept. 17 to 23, bringing to the total to 90 for the fall semester.
The seven-day average case count is 41.
Two new deaths were reported in the county, bringing the total to 192.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,071 cases.
In Indiana County, 45.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 31,859 people fully vaccinated and 3,038 partially vaccinated.
