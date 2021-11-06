Indiana County saw an increase of 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 181 cases reported this month.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 15 new cases for the period of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, bringing the total to 166 for the fall semester.
The seven-day average case count is 38.
Two new deaths were reported in the county, bringing the total to 236. There have been eight deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 23 hospitalized COVID patients, with seven in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 19 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, six are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,130 cases.
In Indiana County, 47.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,345 people fully vaccinated and 3,081 partially vaccinated.
There were 98 booster shots administered and a total of 6,623 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.