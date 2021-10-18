Indiana County saw an increase of 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 29 reported on Sunday.
There have been 599 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 35. There were no new deaths reported on Saturday or Sunday, with the county total remaining at 215.
As of Friday, Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 22 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and five on ventilators.
Of the hospitalized patients, 15 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, four are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,485 cases reported Saturday and 3,821 cases reported Sunday.
In Indiana County, 46.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,728 people fully vaccinated and 2,964 partially vaccinated as of a Friday. There were 67 booster shots administered for a total of 3,001 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.