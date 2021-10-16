Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 543 cases reported this month.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 15 new cases for the period of Oct. 8 to 14, bringing the total to 132 for the fall semester.
The seven-day average case count is 38.
Three new deaths were reported in the county, bringing the total to 215.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 22 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and five on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 15 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, four are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,725 cases.
In Indiana County, 46.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,728 people fully vaccinated and 2,964 partially vaccinated. There were 67 booster shots administered and a total of 3,001 since Aug. 13.
