Indiana County saw an increase of 39 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 16 new cases for the period of Oct. 1 to 7, bringing the total to 117 for the fall semester.
The seven-day average case count is 32.
One new death were reported in the county, bringing the total to 209.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 35 positive inpatients, with nine in the ICU and five of the nine on ventilators.
In the ICU, eight of the nine patients are unvaccinated, with the remaining 24 patients unvaccinated and 11 vaccinated.
IRMC will offer drive-thru testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Patients should call (724) 357-7075 to schedule and register before going to the drive-thru.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,930 cases.
In Indiana County, 46.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,421 people fully vaccinated and 3,042 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.