Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 48 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday. There have been 834 cases in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 42.
No new deaths were reported in the county.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,489 cases.
In Indiana County, 45.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 31,824 people fully vaccinated and 3,044 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.