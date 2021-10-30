Indiana County saw an increase of 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 1,064 cases reported this month.
October is the second consecutive month with exceeding 1,000 cases reported.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported five new cases for the period of Oct. 22 to 28, bringing the total to 151 for the fall semester.
The seven-day average case count is 42.
Two new deaths were reported in the county, bringing the total to 226. There have been 32 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 26 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 23 are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, three are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,506 cases.
In Indiana County, 47.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33,163 people fully vaccinated and 2,953 partially vaccinated.
There were 203 booster shots administered and a total of 5,439 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.