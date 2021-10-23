Indiana County saw an increase of 51 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 768 cases reported this month.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 14 new cases for the period of Oct. 15 to 21, bringing the total to 146 for the fall semester.
The seven-day average case count is 32.
Two new deaths were reported in the county, bringing the total to 222. There have been 28 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 26 hospitalized COVID patients, with seven in the ICU and five on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 16 are unvaccinated and 10 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, six are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
IRMC will operate drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Patients should call (724) 357-7075 to schedule and register before going to the drive-thru.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,496 cases.
In Indiana County, 47.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,946 people fully vaccinated and 3,000 partially vaccinated.
There were 74 booster shots administered and a total of 3,846 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.