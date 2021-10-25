Indiana County saw an increase of 51 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 30 reported on Sunday.
There have been 849 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 36.
There was one new death reported Saturday and no deaths reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 223, with 29 reported in October.
The department of health reported 29 hospitalized patients, with seven in the ICU and four on ventilators.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,573 cases reported Saturday and 3,414 cases reported Sunday.
In Indiana County, 47.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,989 people fully vaccinated and 3,032 partially vaccinated. There were 72 booster shots reported Saturday and 64 reported Sunday for a total of 3,982 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.