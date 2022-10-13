COVID-19, emergency communications, interpreters and providers for Children & Youth Services were among issues facing the Indiana County Commissioners Wednesday.
Amid a continued up-and-down pattern for COVID-19 in the county, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman hoped that a state-funded rural initiative will persuade more Indiana County residents to get COVID shots.
“We really hope that the billboards and the media advertising will increase the vaccination rates among our county residents, especially in those who have been reluctant to receive vaccinations, and among our younger population,” Stutzman told the commissioners.
That initiative has included billboard advertising as well as the use of the Indiana Gazette and its sister papers, along with the Punxsutawney Spirit and Renda’s radio stations and media. It is a multi-media effort that includes placemats and digital promotion as well as display ads in the Gazette, Blairsville Dispatch and Shoppers’ Guide.
The commissioners capped the effort by the county Department of Human Services by approving a final contract with Renda, for its digital TV service and advertising during Indiana Area High School spring sportscasts.
Stutzman said the Centers for Disease Control’s community level is back to a low rating for Indiana County, down from high several weeks ago and medium last week.
He said that reflected a decreased number of hospitalizations and case rates.
He said only one new COVID-related death was reported recently in the county, bringing the total over the past two and a half years to 381.
The commissioners approved a series of motions brought by ICEMA. It agreed to receive Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency funding for the 2023 county budget year, for statewide interconnectivity funded projects.
That includes $68,896 for the Inter-County Regional Radio System, $5,400 for maintenance of the 9-1-1 phone system, and $11,088 for Emergency Services IP Network fiber recurring costs.
The commissioners also approved a continued lease for the next 10 years from Kenneth and Marie Mentch of property to support the county’s Strong’s Hill Tower Site, at $1,200 a month, with a 3 percent annual increase, and options for five-year renewals up to 20 additional years.
And it approved for ICEMA’s Emergency Operations Center and alternate EOC new equipment to be purchased for $170,933 through a state COSTARS contract.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with Global Wordsmiths Language Services to provide interpreting services as needed for the county courts; a grant agreement to provide Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency funding for a women’s re-entry program for the county’s Probation Department; and provider agreements for Children & Youth Services with Beacon Daycare Inc., Families United Network Inc., Family Services of Northwestern Pennsylvania, Diakon Child, Family and Community Ministries, and Auberle.