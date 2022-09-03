The final day of the Indiana County Fair opens at 10 a.m. today, with a Demolition Derby beginning at noon and another day of C&L Shows Carnival Rides also beginning at noon.
Admission is $8, with separate fees for the carnival rides. Fees for the demolition derby are $25 per driver and $20 for the pit.
Capping the day and the week are Stock-Semi, Tri-Axle Dump and Open Gas, Open Diesel and 4x4 Pull competition at 7 p.m., with $20 pit passes for all vehicles, $20 entry fee for semi- and tri-axle trucks and $15 entry fee for pickup trucks.
Among highlights Friday was the awarding of a “Friend of the Fair” citation to Paul Betts, acknowledging his providing of essential services to the fair held in Mack Park in White Township.
Also, of course, trophies were awarded to winners in 4-H/Future Farmers of America competition, covering a wide variety of categories.
Among the features that come to a close along with the fair today is the Kiddie Farm, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Activities range from a “cow” named Katie that small ones can milk, to a display of monarch butterflies provided by Sue Douglas, of Blairsville.
She can and does handle the butterflies, and one can step behind the curtain holding in the insects and flowers Douglas has provided.
There are some restrictions. A sign reads that one should not pick the flowers, shouldn’t remove the butterflies or caterpillars, and should have an adult accompanying visiting children. Also, “WATCH WHERE YOU STEP.”
Elsewhere on the fairgrounds is the Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo, open today beginning at noon, and Tiger Connection on the football field, with shows today at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.