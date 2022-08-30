The 159th Indiana County Fair actually is into its sixth day, after harness racing on Thursday and Friday, receiving exhibits Friday and judging them Saturday, a 5K race and walk, and a “Harvest Home Festival” program of “hometown praise” and fair queen ceremony on Sunday.
Monday was Indiana County Commissioner Day, with free admission to veterans and those 65 and older. There also was a stock gasoline and stock diesel 4x4 Pickup Pull featuring the Keystone Pullers Monday night.
The fair is taking place in Mack Park, off South Sixth Street behind Indiana Regional Medical Center in White Township.
It also features the 4-H/Future Farmers of America open and breeding goat show, the first of the week’s livestock judging. That continued this morning with the Junior Swine Show and Junior Swine Showmanship at 8 a.m., the Draft Horse Show and Miniature Horse Show at 8:30, the Open Dairy Show and Junior Dairy Show and Showmanship at 9 a.m., and the Open Poultry and 4-H Poultry Show, also at 9 a.m.
The 4-H Poultry Showmanship was scheduled for this evening, as well as High School Band Night at 7 p.m. Livestock shows continue through Friday, with sheep, goats and rabbits getting attention Wednesday, beef and horses Thursday, and a 4-H/FFA trophy presentation Friday at 3 p.m. followed by the Junior Livestock Sale at 5 p.m.
The Indiana County 4-H also is conducting a Scarecrow Silent Auction. Scarecrows will remain on display at the 4-H photo booth area at the fair throughout the week, with bids accepted until Saturday night.
Top bidders will be notified and can pick up their scarecrow at noon Sunday at the fairgrounds or from the county Extension office later next week.
On a day when temperatures soared by early afternoon to around 90, the coolest areas on the fairgrounds included the pens where the livestock are being kept.
That heat was followed by storm activity. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh watched a thunderstorm that materialized between Lower Burrell and Apollo and moved eastward Monday afternoon.
More unstable weather was forecast today. AccuWeather predicted showers and a possible thunderstorm today, then highs in the 70s after a morning shower Wednesday and amid sunshine through the end of the week. Humid conditions are expected to return Saturday with a high in the mid-80s.
Hundreds of exhibits can be found on the fairgrounds, including businesses, church groups, both Indiana County major party committees, and the Pennsylvania State Police who were touting Camp Cadet and planned to have volunteers from that program manning the state police booth in the evenings.
Display and exhibit buildings will be open each day through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Monday also marked the kickoff for C&L Shows Carnival Rides, which will be open from 4 p.m. until closing time Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to closing time Friday, and noon to closing time Saturday. Admission to the rides is separate from the $8 admission from 2 p.m. on to the fairgrounds.
The fair also brings its share of public figures to Mack Park. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, is tentatively scheduled to attend the fair later this week.
Also featured at the fair are a kiddie farm, a miniature farm display, a train show, an antique display, community stage entertainment, the Bar C Ranch petting zoo, the Tiger Encounter (going on twice a day through Friday, three times on Saturday, on the football field) and Boone Hill Gallery with chainsaw carving near the kiddie farm.
Other events later in the week include a cheese auction, milk-chugging contest and log-sawing contest Thursday night, limited pro stack tractors and Smoker Series tractors, and a Big Rig Semis pull Friday at 7 p.m, a demolition derby Saturday at noon and a stock-semi, tri-axle dump and open gas, open diesel 4x4 pull Saturday at 7 p.m.