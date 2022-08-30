The 159th Indiana County Fair actually is into its sixth day, after harness racing on Thursday and Friday, receiving exhibits Friday and judging them Saturday, a 5K race and walk, and a “Harvest Home Festival” program of “hometown praise” and fair queen ceremony on Sunday.

Monday was Indiana County Commissioner Day, with free admission to veterans and those 65 and older. There also was a stock gasoline and stock diesel 4x4 Pickup Pull featuring the Keystone Pullers Monday night.