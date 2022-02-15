Indiana County has received another major boost in a multi-million-dollar effort to extend broadband capabilities across the county’s 834 square miles.
On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced nearly $14.2 million in Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding, including $2 million to service the county’s rural northern areas.
“Basically it’s for targeted areas in the northwest segment of Indiana County, West Mahoning Township and South Mahoning Township, areas that meet the criteria of low-to-moderate income,” said Byron G. Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
Wolf said the money obtained through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act is meant to support communities and their residents on a path to success following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These funds ensure that every Pennsylvanian has the opportunity to get back on their feet and succeed without roadblocks,” the governor said.
That $2 million in CDBG-CV funding originally was an application for $1 million, but in November the Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved a revised application processed by ICOPD.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, CDBG-CV funds are made available to enable communities to effectively prepare for, prevent the spread of, and respond to the impacts of coronavirus in their communities.
It follows CARES Act-funded extension of a fiber optic network to almost 80 miles across the county, and it is part of $5 million with which the county is working.
Stauffer said the county is going ahead with procedural work on $1.5 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission to get it out to bid.
That’s funding that’s been in the pipeline for nearly a year, targeting a number of municipalities for installation of nearly 100 miles of fiber optic cable, as well as close to six to eight wireless nodes or sensor networks that can extend service for two to three miles from physical infrastructure.
The county had to match it dollar-for-dollar, so it put up $1 million while tapping $500,000 provided by former state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, from a Keystone Communities grant.
Stauffer said White’s successor, Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, made sure that money still was available.
Also, Stauffer’s office is working with DCED on an $8.526 million grant application through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
“We have that all mapped out to different areas,” Stauffer said.
There also are areas that have been auctioned off to private telecom companies.
The CDBG-CV grant announced for Indiana County was the second-largest announced Monday, after $4 million for the NEPA Alliance covering seven counties in the state’s Northeast, to provide grants of up to $50,000 for small businesses and up to $15,000 for microenterprises (small businesses that employ few people) that have been severely impacted due to COVID-19.
Next door to Indiana County, $1,942,000 is being granted to the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties) to create 20 jobs in up to 10 existing childcare centers.