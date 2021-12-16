The 2022 election spotlight is shifting into west-central Pennsylvania, with several candidates and would-be candidates in the spotlight.
Among them is a Pittsburgh area lawmaker who campaigned in Indiana County last fall for state candidates as well as Democratic then-presidential nominee Joe Biden, a state senator reportedly planning to bring his GOP gubernatorial campaign to Indiana County later this week, and a former area state lawmaker who has tossed his hat into the ring for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.
”Twenty one years ago, Jeff ran a campaign that challenged old politics with a hopeful, optimistic vision of public service,” Jeff Coleman’s campaign posted on Facebook.
“The mission is still the same.”
Coleman went to Harrisburg at age 25 after serving on Apollo borough council.
He served two terms from the 60th Legislative District, at the time covering Creekside, Ernest and Shelocta boroughs, part of Cherryhill Township, and all of Armstrong, Brush Valley, Green, Rayne and Washington townships in Indiana County, as well as areas of Armstrong County from Freeport to Apollo.
However, much of the attention beyond the Kiski and Conemaugh valleys in the contest for the state’s number two position is focused on a possible Democratic candidate who campaigned for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro in Pine Ridge Park last October.
Shapiro’s gubernatorial campaign would not confirm reports that he would name state Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, as his running mate.
“Austin Davis has a strong track record of fighting for the people of western Pennsylvania, and I’m excited that he’s taking steps toward running for Lieutenant Governor,” Shapiro said through his campaign Wednesday.
However, Shapiro’s campaign said it did not have an endorsement to announce at this time.
“Donald Trump four years ago sold us a bill of goods,” said Davis on a stop in the county park near Blairsville. “He cut taxes for the wealthy. He let a pandemic get out of hand.”
Davis said Trump’s win in 2016 made him feel “like I had been kicked in the gut.”
Davis also ran into acquaintances in Indiana County, including Blairsville Councilman Dave Janusek, who grew up in a family of steelworkers in West Mifflin, next door to McKeesport.
Meanwhile, Indiana County may be about to welcome a fourth gubernatorial hopeful, as state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County, reportedly will be in this area later this week, as part of his campaign for the Republican nod to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf, who by law cannot run for a third term.
Martin would follow Shapiro (who has been in Indiana campaigning then in the county last week talking about a national $26 billion opioid settlement), as well as fellow Republicans Lou Barletta, a former congressman from the state’s Northeast, and Jason Richey, a Pittsburgh area attorney.