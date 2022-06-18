Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission announced Friday that $234,437,575 will be distributed from the Act 13 impact fees collected from natural gas producers.
Locally, that includes $105,600.20 going to Indiana County as a result of spud unconventional wells located there.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Act 13 of 2012 defines “spud” as the actual start of drilling of an unconventional well, when the drilling bit penetrates the surface of the land.
Additionally, the PUC said, the county will receive $83,909.26 toward rehabilitation of greenways and other projects.
The total drawn from spuds is nearly equal to the county’s entire 2020 distribution of $112,583.30. The total distribution of $189,509.46 for 2021 also tops Indiana’s totals for 2017 ($169,713.23) and 2019 ($156,325.41), but still is behind 2018 ($217,550.20).
All Indiana County municipalities are getting Act 13 checks, with seven townships boosted in part because of spud wells: Center ($41,743.67 out of $45,571.78), Cherryhill ($20,871.83 out of $24,381), Green ($12,523.10 out of $16,552.83), North Mahoning ($12,523.10 out of $14,184.22), Young ($8,348.73 out of $10,613.52) Brush Valley ($8,348.73 out of $10,807.08) and West Wheatfield ($4,174.36 out of $6,451.77).
They, in turn, make up seven of the top nine municipalities. After Center, Cherryhill, Green, North Mahoning, Brush Valley and Young townships are the municipalities with the largest population in the county, White Township ($10,340.10) and Indiana Borough ($7,473.33) followed by West Wheatfield Township, with Rayne Township in 10th place ($3,860.79).
Capping the top half of Indiana County’s 38 municipalities are the townships of Armstrong ($3,559.18), Burrell ($3,510.67), Washington ($2,966.23), Conemaugh ($2,713.96) and South Mahoning ($2,286.20), Blairsville Borough ($2,056.50), and the townships of East Wheatfield ($2,043.92), Canoe ($2,038.80) and Montgomery ($1,887.84).
A PUC spokesman said this year’s distribution is nearly $100 million higher than for a year ago, driven primarily by an increase in the average price of natural gas from $2.08 per million British Thermal Units to $3.84, but also by the addition of 518 new wells during 2021.
Spokesman Nils Hagen-Frederiksen said county and municipal governments directly affected by drilling will receive a total of $123,217,163 for the 2021 reporting year, while another $86,030,934 will be transferred to the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which provides financial support for environmental, highway, water and sewer projects, rehabilitation of greenways and other projects throughout the state.
Affected highway mileage is another statistic covered by the PUC. Indiana has 1,123.87 miles of affected roadways, seventh in the Commonwealth behind Westmoreland (2,268.34), Allegheny (2,173.32), Washington (1,705.34), Bradford (1,430.33), Butler (1,425.17) and Fayette (1,238.68).
Additionally, $25,189,477 will be distributed to state agencies, as specified by Act 13.
“Generating $2.3 billion in essential funding for state and local governments across all 67 counties, Pennsylvania’s unique natural gas tax is an effective policy that yields impactful results,” Marcellus Shale Coalition president David Callahan said.
With this year’s distribution, the PUC has collected and distributed over $2.2 billion to Pennsylvania communities.
Nils Hagen-Frederiksen said the PUC has forwarded the information to the Department of Treasury for payment and expects checks to be distributed in early July.
“The nearly 60 percent increase in this year’s distribution is directly related to heightened activity levels and the commodity price environment, underscoring the importance of policies that encourage domestic natural gas development, transportation and use,” Callahan said. “Our members continue to be focused on responsibly developing clean, abundant Pennsylvania natural gas, which is even more important today in keeping America and our allies energy secure.”
Seven townships are getting $1,000-plus apiece: Pine ($1,841.47), West Mahoning ($1,800.46), East Mahoning ($1,702.47), Buffington ($1,512.11), Grant ($1,463.48), Blacklick ($1,417.94) and Banks ($1,137.29).
Homer City is the last getting more than $1,000 ($1,044.82 to be exact), followed by the boroughs of Clymer ($958.06), Saltsburg ($516.70), Cherry Tree ($237.13), Ernest ($138.44), Marion Center ($133.90), Glen Campbell ($117.82), Creekside ($105.46), Plumville ($97.84), Shelocta ($88.04), Armagh ($72.48) and Smicksburg ($46.34).