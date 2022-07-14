A case dating back nearly half a century was revisited Wednesday by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
The board accepted a “full and final release agreement” removing Indiana County and two former county prosecutors — then-District Attorney Gregory Olseon and then-Assistant District Attorney William Martin — from the civil rights lawsuit filed by Lewis James Fogle against a long list of defendants that also included seven state troopers.
Indiana resident Fogle, now 70, was convicted in 1982 in the 1976 rape and murder of Deann Katherine Long, 15, of Cherry Tree, but successfully fought that conviction after decades of legal petitions from prison.
The price tag for the county is $250,000, which county Solicitor Matthew T. Budash called the cost that would be needed to continue the county’s defense going on to a trial.
“We are not close to trial,” Budash told the commissioners.
Fogle worked for six years with students and attorneys involved in the Innocence Project, which found DNA evidence on the shorts Long wore at the time of her death was an unlikely match to Fogle.
Then-Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty declined to re-prosecute Fogle, who was released in August 2015 after 34 years in prison. On Feb. 9, 2017, Fogle’s attorneys filed their complaint and jury demand in the United States District Court for Western Pennsylvania.
According to federal court documents, the last action in connection with the Fogle lawsuit was a status conference on June 6.
“Counsel reported on the status of the case and outlined a potential impasse that had arisen between the parties,” Clerk Mark W. Mohney recorded following the conference before Senior District Judge David S. Cercone.
Budash said the county’s agreement with Fogle stemmed from a mediation session in December.
While the county was released as were Olson, who later served as an Indiana County Common Pleas Court judge and retired in 2011, and Martin, who also later served on the county bench, becoming president judge from 1998 until 2020, parties that remain as defendants include:
• Pennsylvania State Police then-Lt. Glenn Walp, who later was promoted to colonel, served as commander of the Troop A, Indiana, station, and was commissioner of the state police from 1991 to 1995. He remains an adjunct professor at Penn State University and is president of the Association for the Development of a Better Environment in Gold Canyon, Ariz.
• State police then-corporals John Bardroff and Andrew Mollura.
• State police(then-troopers John Sokol, Michael Steffee, Donald Beckwith and Joseph Stephen. According to court papers, all were “acting under color of law,” with Sokol in the role of prosecuting officer in the investigation into the murder of Long.
In 2017, the filing by Fogle’s attorneys said Fogle “is innocent of the rape and murder of Kathy Long. He had nothing to do with the crime. He has no knowledge of the real perpetrator or perpetrators.”
However, in a December 2015 interview with the Gazette, Fogle said he had his own assumptions about who was responsible for Long’s death, but hoped the authorities would sort out who the real killers were.