The unemployment rate continues to decline in Indiana County.
According to figures released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) was down one percentage point, from a final figure of 5.8 percent in November to a preliminary figure of 4.8 percent in December.
That continues a decline that puts Indiana County well below the 7.4 percent rate as seasonally adjusted for December 2020.
It also puts the Indiana MSA below the statewide December 2021 unemployment rate, which declined by three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4 percent, but it is still above the national rate of 3.9 percent.
The state agency said jobs were essentially unchanged over the month in all nine published supersectors, with the largest supersector movement from December 2020 being an increase of 300 jobs in leisure and hospitality.
DLI said total nonfarm jobs in the Indiana MSA, before seasonal adjustment, were down 200 from November 2021, at 29,900 in December 2021.
After seasonal adjustment, the labor force in Indiana County totaled 35,900 in December, down from 36,400 in November and 36,900 in December 2020.
In nearby labor markets, DLI reports seasonally adjusted December rates of 3.9 percent in Jefferson County, 4.5 percent in DuBois (Clearfield County), 5.3 percent in Pittsburgh (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties) and 6.3 percent in Johnstown (Cambria County).
On a county-by-county basis, Indiana’s rate according to preliminary findings put it in a tie for 51st place among the 67 counties, with Lackawanna and Mercer counties.
As an individual county, Armstrong’s rate once again was significantly lower, according to preliminary figures, at 4.5 percent, behind Butler (3.7), Allegheny and Westmoreland (4.1 apiece), and Washington (4.4), but ahead of Beaver (5.1) and Fayette (5.6).
DLI initially reported Armstrong at 5.7 percent in November, then revised it to 5.8 percent. The preliminary figure puts Armstrong in a tie with Clearfield (DuBois MSA), Crawford, Elk, Lehigh, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Tioga and Warren counties for 39th place.
Westmoreland and Allegheny also are tied for 21st place with Dauphin, Franklin, Mifflin, Northampton, Somerset and Wyoming counties.
Cambria came in 65th, just ahead of Philadelphia (6.4) and Monroe (6.5), according to preliminary DLI figures for December.