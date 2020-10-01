The Indiana County NAACP will hold its 34th annual (and first ever) Freedom Fund Banquet via Zoom online platform with drive-by boxed dinners on Nov. 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Marshaling in a New Era.” Guest speakers include Ambassador Dr. Margaret Dureke, founder, president and CEO of WETATi Inc. (We’re Empowered To Achieve The impossible; Women Empowered To Achieve The impossible), a nonprofit, community-based educational and economic empowerment network organization; T. Michael Price, president and CEO of First Commonwealth Bank; and Indiana Area High School student Amara Moore, co-organizer of a George Floyd anti-racism rally June 2020.
Entertainment, prizes, community service awards and the first ever Presidential Service awards will be presented. Opportunities exist for becoming a sponsoring, contributing or individual supporter. Souvenir program booklet and virtual ads will be available. Registration, ad requests and payments are due by Oct. 21.
A free motivational book will be available to the first 75 registrants. Zoom registration and electronic payment will be announced. To apply for the PVSA award or for more information, contact Indiana County NAACP by email at Indiana.county. naacp@gmail.com or at (724) 464-9152.