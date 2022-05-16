Indiana County officials are entering a busy stretch that wraps around Tuesday’s primary election.
On Friday, the board of commissioners, serving as the Indiana County Board of Elections, did a test run of the ES&S DS100 Precinct tabulating equipment and the DS450 Central County tabulating equipment.
Some deadlines have passed, for registering to vote and obtaining an absentee or mail-in ballot.
If you’re registered and have one of those ballots, voted ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. May 17, the time that polls close after a 13-hour day Tuesday.
“Ballots can be returned to the voter registration office through the U.S. Postal Service or dropped off in person at the court house,” county Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said. “A drop box is available in the (courthouse) lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, then on Tuesday voted ballots will be accepted in the courthouse lobby until 8 p.m.
As for what is on the ballot, it is mostly either Democratic or Republican party choices, and Pennsylvania does not have an open primary that allows those in other parties, or no party, to switch to the ballot of one of the major parties.
An exception is in Armstrong Township, which is conducting a referendum regarding the question, “Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for the sale of liquor in the Township of Armstrong, County of Indiana?”
That’s the only nonpartisan question in the county on Tuesday.
Democrats have these choices:
• For U.S. senator, in order of their appearance on the ballot, Alex Khalil, Conor Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta and John Fetterman.
• For governor, Josh Shapiro, though one can write in a choice.
• For lieutenant governor, in order of how the lots were cast at the Department of State, Austin Davis, Ray Rosa and Brian Sims.
• For Congress, no one filed for the Democratic nod in either the 14th District, now covering most of the county.
• Neither did anyone file for Congress in the 15th District, which retained a portion of Northern Indiana County in the court-ordered reapportionment earlier this year.
• For representative in the General Assembly, two-thirds of the county is in the 62nd Legislative District, where Brian Doyle of Indiana Borough is unopposed for the Democratic nod.
• The rest of Indiana County is part of the 66th Legislative District, where no one filed for the Democratic nomination.
• For member of the Democratic State Committee from Indiana County, Ronald J. Fairman, of White Township, is up against Ann Rea, of Indiana Borough.
• No one filed for either male or female seats on the Democratic County Committee, meaning write-ins may decide those positions.
Turning to the Republican choices:
• For U.S. senator, in order of their appearance on the ballot, Kathy Barnette, Mehmet Oz, George Bochello, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Sean Gale and Carla Sands.
• For governor, again in order of how the lots were cast at the Pennsylvania Department of State, it’s Lou Barletta, Douglas V. Mastriano, Nche Zama, Dave White, Melissa Hart, Bill McSwain, Charlie Gerow, Joe Gale and Jake Corman.
Two candidates announced they were suspending their campaigns last week, but far too late to take either Melissa Hart or Jake Corman off the ballot.
• For lieutenant governor, again in order of how the names were drawn, Clarice Schillinger, James Earl Jones, Rick Saccone, John Brown, Chris Frye, Jeff Coleman, Russ Diamond, Carrie Lewis DelRosso and Teddy Daniels.
• For Congress, Guy Reschenthaler is unopposed for the GOP nod in the 14th District, now covering most of the county.
• Glenn Thompson is unopposed for the GOP nod in the 15th District.
• For representative in the General Assembly, two-thirds of the county is in the 62nd Legislative District, where Jim Struzzi, of White Township, is unopposed for the Republican nod.
• The rest of Indiana County is part of the 66th Legislative District, where Brian Smith, of Punxsutawney, is unopposed for the GOP nomination.
• For member of the Republican State Committee from Indiana County, James Zerfoss and Jesse D. Daniel are seeking the one male seat, while Patricia Streams-Warman is unopposed for the female seat.
• Write-ins are being sought for two seats on the Republican County Committee.
The commissioners, serving as the Board of Elections, will convene Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room for pre-canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots for the primary.
“One authorized representative from each candidate in an election and one representative from each political party shall be permitted to remain in the room during pre-canvassing activities,” Maryai said.
The Board of Elections then will convene Wednesday at 10 a.m. to review absentee and/or mail-in ballots set aside for the primary election.
Then, on Thursday at 1 p.m., the Board of Elections will convene in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room for the purpose of examining provisional ballot envelopes of electors who have cast such ballots on Tuesday.
The commissioners have chosen Maryai, Debra Streams and Melissa Miller to serve as the county’s official return board. They will convene on Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the Voters’ Registration Office at the courthouse, for computation and canvassing of votes cast in the May 17 voting.