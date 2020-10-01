Despite the rain in recent days, Indiana County remains on the drought watch monitored by a task force of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
After a meeting Wednesday, the DEP’s Commonwealth Drought Task Force expanded its list of counties on the drought watch from 16 to 29, while placing three — Clinton, McKean and Potter — on drought warning.
“It’s going to take a lot of precipitation to get us out of these deficits over time,” DEP Secretary Patrick McConnell said in a news release Wednesday. “We are asking residents in these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water.”
Residents on drought watch — including Indiana, Armstrong, Cambria, Clearfield and Jefferson counties — are asked to reduce their individual water use 5 percent to 10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
Residents on drought warning are asked to reduce their individual water use 10-15 percent, based on a statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day. This means a reduction of six to nine gallons a day.
It said a drought emergency has not been declared for any county. The next Drought Task Force meeting is scheduled in two weeks. More information can be found at www.dep.pa.gov/drought.