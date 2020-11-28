Indiana County recorded a single-day record 81 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
A total of 71 cases were reported Wednesday, and 42 on Friday, for a total of 194 in the last three days. The county’s total now stands at 2,435 cases. The number reported in the last three days is more than the number of cases countywide reported in any of the first five months of the pandemic.
To date, the county has recorded 1,223 infections so far in November, which eclipses the 1,212 cases reported in the first seven months of the pandemic. The county’s first case was reported on March 25.
Indiana County’s positivity rate in the last seven days is 34.3 percent. To date, 13,416 people have tested negative for the virus.
With two more deaths reported in recent days, the county has seen 37 coronavirus-related fatalities, including 20, or 54 percent, in the last three weeks alone. The fatality rate stands at 1.54 percent.
While cases reported at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (465 as of Monday) have contributed to the county’s total, an outbreak at SCI-Pine Grove in White Township — which has recorded 138 cases among inmates and 21 self-reported cases among staffers there — has also been a factor. That is more than 10 percent of the 1,270 infections reported in the state’s 22 prisons as of Friday.
Six more cases were reported Friday at the county’s 14 nursing home facilities, bringing that total to 280, including 250 cases among residents.
Statewide, the health department reported 15,785 additional infections on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total to 343,614. The state reported 139 deaths in those two days, raising that total to 10,234. More than 2.78 million people have tested negative for the virus.