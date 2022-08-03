The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) is on a roller coaster of sorts, rising by two-tenths of a percentage point over the past month, from a final 5.1 percent in May to 5.3 percent in preliminary figures provided Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
That’s after a drop of four-tenths of a percent from April to May. It meant a slight shift for Indiana County in statewide rankings from 48th to 49th place, where it is tied with Cambria County, aka the Johnstown Metropolitan Statistical Area, where the rate was unchanged from final May figures, as well as Pike and Wayne counties.
DLI said jobs in seven of nine published supersectors were essentially unchanged over the month, with the only significant movement being seasonal drops of 300 in government and in trade, transportation and utilities as Indiana University of Pennsylvania continued winding down, and school districts and their busing ended for the summer.
Mining, logging and construction rose slightly, by 100, while over the past year jobs were essentially unchanged in eight of the nine supersectors.
Before seasonal adjustment is figured in, the Indiana County unemployment rate rose from 4.6 to 6.0 percent, but it remains down from a year ago, when before such adjustment it was 8.3 percent and after it was 7.6 percent.
Next door, Armstrong County rose from a final 5.4 percent for May to a preliminary 5.7 percent for June.
In Clearfield County, aka the DuBois Micropolitan Statistical Area, the preliminary figure for June is unchanged from the final figure for May, 5.4 percent.
Likewise in Jefferson County, the preliminary figure for June is unchanged from a final figure of 4.7 percent for May — down slightly from a preliminary May figure of 4.8 percent. Westmoreland County also is unchanged, at 4.4 percent.
A year ago, unemployment stood at 8.0 percent in Armstrong County, 7.7 percent in Clearfield County, 7.4 percent in Cambria County, 7.0 percent in Jefferson County, and 6.7 percent in Westmoreland County.
Armstrong was tied for 59th place among the state’s 67 counties according to preliminary June figures (down from 55th place a month ago), with Lawrence County; Clearfield County rose to a tie for 53rd place with Cameron, Clinton, Greene and Somerset counties; Jefferson County rose into a tie for 31st place with Crawford and Washington counties; and Westmoreland County rose to 25th place, but remained in a tie with Fulton and Warren counties.
Fayette County remained in 66th place at 6.4 percent while Forest County slipped into last place with 6.8 percent.
The lowest three counties in the state did a shuffle according to preliminary June figures, with Cumberland rising to first place despite a rise in the jobless rate form 2.9 to 3.0 percent, and Chester County dropping from 2.8 to 3.1 percent and tying for second with Adams County.