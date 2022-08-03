INDIANA COUNTY MAP 06.jpg
Picasa

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) is on a roller coaster of sorts, rising by two-tenths of a percentage point over the past month, from a final 5.1 percent in May to 5.3 percent in preliminary figures provided Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

That’s after a drop of four-tenths of a percent from April to May. It meant a slight shift for Indiana County in statewide rankings from 48th to 49th place, where it is tied with Cambria County, aka the Johnstown Metropolitan Statistical Area, where the rate was unchanged from final May figures, as well as Pike and Wayne counties.

Tags