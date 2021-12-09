The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 154 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 counties.
Locally, that included $4,000 grants to the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, Armstrong County Historical Museum & Genealogical Society, Cambria County Historical Society, Clearfield County Historical Society, Jefferson County Historical Society Inc., Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Westmoreland County Historical Society, as well as $17,974 to Johnstown Area Heritage Association and $11,787 to the Fort Ligonier Association.
PHMC also awarded more than $175,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care Grants to 34 organizations in 24 Pennsylvania counties.
Regionally, that included $3,525 to Armstrong County Historical Museum & Genealogical Society, $4,854 to Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, and $5,000 to Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society.
Award amounts are determined using an equation based on a percentage of the eligible museum’s previous year’s operating budget.
The maximum any museum could receive is $40,000. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.