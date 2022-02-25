Indiana County will be split between two Congressional districts, according to the map approved Wednesday by the state Supreme Court.
It has the chairman of the board of commissioners thinking the county is in the role of a forgotten stepchild.
“I feel that again we’re not being claimed in a manner that we truly are heard,” R. Michael Keith said Thursday. “With this new redistricting, we’re starting to sever Indiana County into slices.”
To be exact, a chopping of 28 municipalities out of the old 15th Congressional District into a new 14th District, with a reworked 15th District retaining 10 on the county’s northern tier.
A reworking of congressional districts followed a 2020 U.S. Census that showed Pennsylvania growing, but not fast enough to retain 18 members in the U.S. House of Representatives. One seat was lost in the process.
Moving south to a new district are the boroughs of Armagh, Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Clymer, Creekside, Ernest, Homer City, Indiana, Plumville, Saltsburg and Shelocta, and the townships of Armstrong, Blacklick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, Conemaugh, East Wheatfield, Green, Pine, Rayne, South Mahoning, Washington, White, West Wheatfield and Young.
“It is certainly disappointing anytime that a county such as ours has to be split,” Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard said.
It also went against the wishes of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, which sent the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission a letter asking that Indiana and Armstrong counties remain intact in the same state Senate district (which happened) and the same congressional district (which was mapped out under a different process that went through the General Assembly and past Gov. Tom Wolf before going to the state Supreme Court).
Wolf said he was pleased with the state Supreme Court ruling, adopting what was called the “Carter Plan” for congressional redistricting.
“It is a fair map that will result in a congressional delegation mirroring the citizenry of Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “We could again send to Washington members of Congress elected in districts that are fairly drawn without favor to one party or the other.”
Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad said he did not have a statement on behalf of council, but said “the direct influence of Congress on local government is minimal, or at least it has been for us since we lost our once influential congressman,” a referral to the late U.S. Rep. John Murtha, D-Johnstown.
“Personally, I will be glad to at least be back in southwest Pennsylvania, though I don’t know for sure that it will be an improvement,” Broad said. “It can’t possibly be worse (than) what we have now.”
Multiple interests were involved in the legal fight over redistricting.
“In a state with a small Democratic edge in registration, seven of the 17 districts lean Democratic, while six lean Republican,” said Marc Stier, director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center. “And four districts — 1, 7, 8, and 17 — are competitive.”
Common Cause of Pennsylvania expressed its appreciation to the Supreme Court’s “close attention to the difficult issues involved” in the remapping.
“Redistricting is a series of tradeoffs — counties can be split for any number of reasons, chief of which would be achieving population equality or preserving communities of interest,” said Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause of Pennsylvania. “We should look at a map based on the full picture, although I can completely understand zooming in on one specific region. It’s also important to know that there is no perfect map — including this one.”
The new 14th District also will cover all of Somerset County (except for one precinct in Conemaugh Township, which will go to a reworked 13th District), all of Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, and two thirds of Westmoreland County (excluding communities in the Irwin, Jeannette and Murrysville areas and part of Hempfield Township).
It now is home to U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, 38, R-Peters Township (Washington County), who is in his second term.
He is a veteran of the Iraq War who came home to be elected first as a magisterial district judge in the South Hills of Allegheny County, then as a state senator from the 37th District for one term, then as a congressman after the resignation of Rep. Tim Murphy.
Coincidentally, he sent out a fundraising email Thursday hailing “Pennsylvania energy” for being “at the heart of our commonwealth’s economy” and pledging to oppose President Biden’s “attacking this critical industry and the hundreds of thousands of families that rely on it for their livelihood.”
Keith said the future fate of three area power plants requires “representation from the federal government (to) fight for us here in Indiana County ... and Armstrong County as well. We share the same interests in this battle. We need the representation we have been striving for.”
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said “it is certainly less than an ideal circumstance for Indiana County to be split. However, I know Guy Reschenthaler,” whose time in the Senate coincided with the transition from now-retired Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, to Pittman, who was his chief of staff.
“I worked with him during my time with Sen. White,” Pittman said. “And he has already reached out to me with great excitement, to learn more about our community.”
Staying in the 15th are the boroughs of Glen Campbell, Marion Center and Smicksburg and the townships of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Montgomery, North Mahoning and West Mahoning.
The reworked 15th District also still will have all of Armstrong County, as well as Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union and Warren counties, and parts of Lycoming and Venango.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, 62, R-Howard Township (Centre County), announced Thursday he would seek re-election from the new district.
“While I am deeply disappointed the court drawn map excludes a few counties and communities that I currently represent, those individuals know they will always have my support,” Thompson said. “I am also fully committed to delivering results for every community in PA-15 and continuing with the top notch constituent services our residents deserve.”
Thompson is Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee and a senior member of the House Committee on Education and Labor.
“In the short time that he has been our representative he’s done a fine job,” Keith said. “He’s represented us very well.”
“Congressman Thompson has built a wonderful relationship with many of the businesses, organizations and people in this county and he has been very accessible for someone in that role,” Hilliard said. “His leadership role on the Agricultural Committee makes it an even more difficult result. However, we certainly are looking forward to working with Congressman Reschenthaler and will look forward to hopefully meeting with him soon.”
A split of the county between two congressional districts won’t affect the county’s election process.
“It is no different than (the state) House of Representatives,” Indiana County Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said. “You just have to assign the proper district to the correct congressional area.”
Indiana County will have two state House districts according to the plan approved by the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission, the 66th in the north and the 62nd in the south, where all of state Rep. Jim Struzzi’s constituents will be part of the new 14th Congressional District.
“I am really disappointed,” Struzzi said. “We are going to miss (Thompson). He has been a major presence in Indiana County.”
Splitting the county “makes no rhyme or reason,” Struzzi said. Still, the Indiana Republican went on, “I look forward to working with Guy Reschenthaler.”