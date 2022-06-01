High school students from Indiana County placed ninth out of 62 teams last month during the 39th Pennsylvania Envirothon state competition in Mifflinburg.
The competition took place in two segments: The first, conducted May 17-20, involved an oral component during which teams electronically submitted presentations and answered questions from a panel of judges via Zoom. Station testing was in-person May 25 at Camp Mount Luther.
Teams participating represent thousands of high school teens who have competed in county Envirothon competitions sponsored by conservation districts from across the commonwealth. Indiana County was represented by the Homeschoolers for Christ team, who placed first in early May in the Indiana County competition.
“The students who participated were not only building their skills in practical resource management fields such as forestry, wildlife conservation and aquatic biology, but perhaps most importantly, Envirothon students are interacting with agency professionals and exposed to numerous career outcomes,” said Celina Seftas, Pennsylvania Envirothon board chair and district manager for the Huntingdon County Conservation District.
At the Envirothon, five-member teams participated in a series of field station tests that focused on five topic areas — soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife and environmental issues. The 2022 current environmental issue focused on “Waste to Resources.”
The teams prepared and delivered oral presentations to panels that evaluated each team on its problem-solving capabilities, oral presentation skills and recommendations to help solve the specific environmental challenge, which related to the current environmental issue.
At the state level, the Envirothon is sponsored by Pennsylvania’s 66 county conservation districts, the State Conservation Commission and the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts. The program is managed by a board of directors representing those sponsors.
The 2022 Pennsylvania Envirothon champions from Penncrest High School located in Delaware County placed first at the Pennsylvania competition and will represent Pennsylvania at the 33rd NCF-Envirothon competition planned for July 24-30 at Miami University of Ohio, located in Oxford, Ohio.
More than 45 teams from the United States, Canada and China are expected to compete.
For more information on the Envirothon program, contact Tammie Robinson at the Indiana County Conservation District at (724) 471-4751.