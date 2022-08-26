Indiana Municipal.jpg

Stock photos of signs. Indiana Municipal Building

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Indiana Borough’s use of nearly $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds is a work in progress, as plans for the federal funding are shifted around to meet needs not seen several months ago.

As last updated on July 21 by borough Manager Nichole Sipos and released at a borough council meeting earlier this month, uses have been found for $1,376,143 out of the $1,380,358 the borough received in two distributions from Washington.