Indiana Borough’s use of nearly $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds is a work in progress, as plans for the federal funding are shifted around to meet needs not seen several months ago.
As last updated on July 21 by borough Manager Nichole Sipos and released at a borough council meeting earlier this month, uses have been found for $1,376,143 out of the $1,380,358 the borough received in two distributions from Washington.
According to the American Rescue Plan Act, funds must be obligated or budgeted by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
General Services still gets the biggest chunk of spending according to the July 21 plan, $526,143, down from $595,000 eyed in May. Some of the money has been spent, including all but $15,695 of $83,143 set aside for parking needs (the remainder is being seen as going toward a patrol vehicle for the parking department).
In fact, much of what is designated as of last month is listed as projects “in progress.”
Maintenance of the George E. Hood Municipal Building would see $300,000 in ARP spending, added to a $1.2 million loan the borough worked out with M&T Bank to cover various energy upgrades.
Ordinance updates and a new police vehicle each would get $50,000 as recently proposed, with $43,000 going toward maintenance of the borough’s public works barn.
Infrastructure originally was seen getting $320,000, but that has been reduced to $255,000, including $175,000 for the Nixon Avenue stormwater project and $80,000 for the Shade Tree Commission. Half of that, $40,000, is meant as reported earlier this month for “residents (to aid) in the costs involved in removing hazardous trees within the borough’s Right-of-Way.”
The amount set aside for economic development has been increased from $250,000 to $375,000, with $100,000 for the sidewalk repair program, $75,000 for blighted properties, and $50,000 each for the Inhabit Indiana program, the Backflow Assistance program, business inventory and remote work incentives.
What were termed miscellaneous needs has edged upward from $180,000 to $220,000. Of that, $80,000 would go to project engineering, $50,000 for enhancements to IRMC Park along North Seventh Street, $40,000 as a donation to Citizens’ Ambulance Service, $35,000 as a donation to Indiana Fire Association for a new truck, and $15,000 as a donation to Downtown Indiana Inc.