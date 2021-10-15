To whom it may concern —
PETAL IT FORWARD
Julie Silvis, owner of Indiana Floral and Flower Boutique on Warren Road, says one of her favorite days of the year is coming up on Wednesday, when she and her staff will “Petal It Forward Day.”
“When you’re out and about on Wednesday you never know when you walk into a business you may get handed two bouquets of flowers, one for you and one to pass it on!” Silvis explained.
Last year, due to the pandemic, Silvis took bouquets to local businesses, where the flowers were handed out by employees. Usually, she and staff pass out flowers along Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.
“Everyone was so excited. My staff and I did not get to spread the joy but we knew we were still making people happy,” Silvis said.
“It’s amazing what flowers can do. Just a small bouquet can really create a great memory.”
OKTOBERFEST FUN
An Oktoberfest celebration is set for 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park in Saltsburg, where events include beer, food, music and more.
A silent auction will be offered, and there will be food, including pierogies, barbecue chicken, apple dumplings, haluski, fried dough sandwiches and more.
There also will be crafts and free children’s activities from 2 to 7 p.m.
Performers are Scott Delledonne, Alan Craig, Steve Novosel Polka Band, Alec Henderson and Jerry B and the Bone Tones.
There also will be a beard and mustache contest and stein-holding contest.
Donations will be accepted for the Cat Aid Network at its booth.
Admission and parking are free.
POTTERS TOUR
If you’re out and about this weekend, local artisans from eight pottery studios throughout Indiana County will open their doors for the annual Potters Studio Tour scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Concentrated in the Indiana, Creekside, Rochester Mills and Smicksburg areas, the pottery studios have promoted their tour in mid-October since 2002, missing only the pandemic year 2020.
A guide to the event is online at potterstour.com.
FINAL DINNERS
The Indiana Lions Club and Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church will both host final fundraiser dinners of the season this weekend.
The last Lions Club take-out turkey dinner is set for Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m., or until sold out, at the Lions Health Camp.
And at Christ Our Savior, a turkey and holupki dinner will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church for drive-thru, take-outs only.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Don’t forget the Catholic Daughter of the Americas Court St. Bernard #339 will host the annual Fall Card Party and Salad Bar Luncheon on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Social Hall at noon, where tickets are available at the door. ... Gas prices are hovering around $3.45 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Helen Keller today, who once said, “Love is like a beautiful flower which I may not touch, but whose fragrance makes the garden a place of delight just the same.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.