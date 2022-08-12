Indiana Borough is the focus of four actions brought by the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development to the county commissioners for their approval at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
Other actions were proposed by the office and disposed by the commissioners regarding the Metz Road water project and the food bank project in White Township.
ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said her agency and the borough were asking the commissioners to approve budget revisions in the borough’s 2018, 2019 and 2020 Community Development Block Grant contracts, that move unexpended funds from the planning activity budget to the construction budget for the South 15th Street Storm Sewer Replacement/Improvements Project construction line item.
As approved by the board of commissioners, the 2018 CDBG shift raises the construction line item from $152,000 to $161,070.58, while the modification in the 2019 CDBG funding raises the construction cost from $157,000 to $167,000 and the 2020 shift zeroes out the 2020 planning activity budget line and raises the construction budget from $163,000, to $173,000.
Zak said the moves were “necessary to cover additional project costs due to increases in materials and supplies.”
Also for Indiana Borough, ICOPD Deputy Director for Community Development & Housing David Morrow said a contract modification in the 2021 CDBG contract would change the focus of $10,000 in funds for planning activity from the McGregor Park Re-Imaging Study to the borough’s Code/Ordinance Update Project.
Metz Road water work and the Indiana County Community Action Program’s food bank, both in White Township, were the focus of other ICOPD proposals approved by the commissioners Wednesday.
“The total contract amount is $230,000,” Zak said of the revision requested for the 2020 CDBG Indiana County Competitive contract, “allocated to extend public water service to 13 residences on Metz Road.”
She said additional construction costs forced a reduction in the administration line item for that contract from $21,000 to $9,424.77.
“The reallocation would increase the construction line item by $11,575.23, changing the amount from $209,000 to $220,575.23.”
ICOPD wanted the board to approve the change, and for Board Chairman R. Michael Keith to sign all required documents, Zak said, “to complete the budget revision process as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.”
Also for the Metz Road project, Morrow said, ICOPD, Central Indiana County Water Authority and Bankson Engineers Inc. asked for two change orders with Mortimer’s Excavating Inc.
One adds $45,533.23 to what now would be a $461,643.23 contract, to extend the 8-inch water line and additional 400 linear feet.
“This change order also includes all necessary valves, fittings and the installation of an additional fire hydrant,” Morrow said. “The additional cost will be covered by 2020 CDBG Competitive Funds.”
The other adds $3,031.54 for the final balancing of quantities of materials that went into the project, Morrow said, bringing the final contract total with Mortimer’s to $464,674.77.
He said the additional $3,031.54 would be covered by the Central Indiana County Water Authority.
As for ICCAP, on behalf of that agency, ICOPD and Stiffler-McGraw, Morrow asked the board of commissioners to enter into a $48,700 contract with LMJ Contractors Inc. of Bedford for the ICCAP Food Bank Renovation Demolition Phase.
The work is to be done at the future food bank location along Shelly Drive in White Township, after which the first phase of the construction work would be procured.
Morrow said there were three proposals made for the work. He said LMJ had the low bid, while the other bids ranged up to $107,790.
He said the food bank work is being funded by a Keystone Communities Program grant.