The Indiana Gazette has promoted its interim circulation manager to the post permanently.
Chris Schroyer, who has served in the role since September, has been promoted to head the newspaper’s circulation department.
Schroyer has been with the Gazette for 4½ years. He has 15 years of experience in the newspaper industry, at the Erie Times-News and Tribune-Review in Latrobe.
“I usually start at the bottom and work my way up to management pretty quickly,” Schroyer said. “I’ve been in management everywhere I’ve been.”
His job entails overseeing subscriptions and single-copy sales and retaining and recruiting new customers: “Customer service is big,” he said.
“We are excited to name Chris circulation manager. Chris served as the assistant manager and was the logical choice,” said Tammy Bish, publisher of the Gazette. “His years of newspaper experience will help us continue to grow. Chris’ focus on customer service put him at the top of our list. We are excited for Chris and our subscribers.”
Schroyer, of Blairsville, has four children: Chris, 27; Brianna, 22; Connor, 10; and Logan, 8.