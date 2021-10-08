Two weeks ago, the Refugee Working Group of Indiana was awaiting two Afghani refugee families from Fort Bliss, Texas.
The group still waits, but for what could be a smaller number of refugees.
A spokesperson for RWG said two of the five people expected to come to Indiana have been placed elsewhere.
The five were in two family groups, a husband and wife, and two women with the daughter of one of those women; the mother and daughter were the ones resettled.
Meanwhile, RWG member Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said, the remaining woman has bonded with the husband and wife.
As previously reported, the married couple speaks English and is here on special immigrant visas, while the three women speak only Farsi and are regarded as parolees, a status granted for those under threat.
“People are hesitant to help us,” Sunhachawi-Taylor said Thursday.
Specifically, agencies such as the Jewish Family and Community Services of Pittsburgh, which have been reluctant to send refugees because of the distance involved, approximately 50 miles away.
A JFCS official said her organization has had conversations with RWG but has not made other connections to the Indiana group.
“We have to be able to have access for the caseworkers with the family,” said Allie Reefer, JFCS public relations specialist, on behalf of her agency’s director of refugee and immigrant services, Ivonne Smith.
Her agency has dealt with 72 refugee cases since June, including 60 that include special immigrant visas and 12 that are listed as parolees.
“Once they’re here and settled in, then they can move wherever,” Reefer said. Smith anticipated bringing in as many as 320 between now and June 2022, probably all to Allegheny County.
JFCS isn’t the only agency trying to bring refugees to western Pennsylvania.
“We have a Catholic Charities link in Erie, and they’re trying to help us,” Sunhachawi-Taylor said. “Catholic Charities in Erie has given us updates and assistance to resettle the Afghani families.”
There also is a Catholic Charities agency in the Diocese of Greensburg, which includes Indiana, but, Sunhachawi-Taylor said, it is not authorized to do resettlement.
“Local churches, the Catholic Churches, Good Shepherd (in Kent), St. Thomas More (on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus), Calvary Presbyterian, (First) Unitarian Universalist, (Zion) Lutheran Church, (Christ) Episcopal Church and the Islamic Center (of Indiana) have committed to assist the RWG, along with the members of this community,” Sunhachawi-Taylor said.
They work, in turn, with some 20 RWG members from IUP and the Indiana community, lining up such connections as housing.
RWG’s effort began before the Afghan refugees started coming to the United States. It began in October 2015 with a stated mission to provide education about refugee resettlement, advocate for displaced populations and create safe spaces in the Indiana community.
More details about RWG can be found on the group’s Facebook page, or at https://rwgindianapa.wixsite.com/home.