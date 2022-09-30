The regional office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Philadelphia has announced increasing Housing Choice Vouchers to almost 2,000 public housing agencies across the country, including 611 in Pennsylvania and multiple agencies in the west-central region of the state.
Housing Authority of Indiana County is getting seven more vouchers, valued at $33,362, with a one-time fee of $5,250 to cover start-up costs.
HUD said this will be the most expansive allocation of flexible new rental assistance in 20 years.
The federal agency said the Mid-Atlantic region, including Pennsylvania, is set to receive an additional 1,477 incremental housing choice voucher increases with an estimated value of more than $16.1 million. Pennsylvania alone will get $5,411,820.
The largest allocation regionally is 13 more vouchers valued at $98,267 for the Westmoreland County Housing Authority, including a one-time fee of $9,750, or $750 per voucher, to cover start-up costs.
Elsewhere in nearby areas, Johnstown Housing Authority is getting seven more vouchers, valued at $40,597, with a one-time fee of $5,250; Housing Authority of the County of Armstrong is getting five more vouchers, valued at $25,716, with a one-time fee of $3,750; Housing Authority of the County of Jefferson is getting four, valued at $20,922, with a $3,000 one-time fee; and Clearfield County Housing Authority is getting four, valued at $15,334, with a $3,000 one-time fee.
HUD said it is part of a repeated effort by the Biden-Harris administration to help vulnerable renter households attain quality and stable housing through a historic expansion of the housing voucher program. That included nearly 100,000 vouchers provided through the American Rescue Plan and the federal Fiscal Year 2022 budget, including the more than 19,000 vouchers announced this week.