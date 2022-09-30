INDIANA COUNTY MAP 06-2.jpg
The regional office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Philadelphia has announced increasing Housing Choice Vouchers to almost 2,000 public housing agencies across the country, including 611 in Pennsylvania and multiple agencies in the west-central region of the state.

Housing Authority of Indiana County is getting seven more vouchers, valued at $33,362, with a one-time fee of $5,250 to cover start-up costs.