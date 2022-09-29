The unemployment roller-coaster headed up in August for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County), according to preliminary figures released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
After dropping to 4.8 percent in July, DLI said, the seasonally-adjusted rate rose to 5.4 percent in August.
All that is compared to August rates of 4.2 percent across the commonwealth (a slight decrease) and 3.7 percent nationally (a slight increase).
It also was part of a downward trend for most counties in southwestern and west-central Pennsylvania, though the rate in the Johnstown Metropolitan Statistical Area (Cambria County) again remained steady at 5.3 percent.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 2,600 in August 2021 to 2,000 in August 2022, but the number of those employed is also down, from 34,300 a year ago to 34,200 in August of this year.
The total labor force was down from 37,000 a year ago to 36,100 in August 2022.
DLI said total number of nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA was essentially unchanged at 27,600 in August, and jobs in all of the nine published supersectors also were essentially unchanged over the month, though total government jobs were down by 300 from a year ago.
In other neighboring counties, the seasonally adjusted rate for Armstrong County was up in August from 4.9 percent to 5.9 percent, while Clearfield County was up from 5.1 percent to 5.6 percent, Jefferson County from 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent, and Westmoreland County was up from 4.2 percent to 4.6 percent.
According to DLI, according to preliminary August figures among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana County returned from last month’s 44th place to a 49th place tie, this time with Clinton, Greene and Pike counties; Westmoreland County dropped from 27th place to a 32nd place tie with Washington County; Cambria County returned from 58th place to 48th place; Armstrong County dropped back, this time to a 62nd place tie with Huntingdon and Somerset counties; and Clearfield County went from 53rd place to a 55th place tie with McKean County.
Among counties with the highest unemployment rates, Fayette remained in 66th place and Forest remained in last place
The counties with the lowest unemployment did a shuffle once again according to preliminary August figures, though Chester County remained in first place despite a shift from 2.6 to 2.9 percent unemployment; Adams County was unchanged at 3.0 percent but rose in the rankings from fourth to second; Cumberland County unemployment rose from 2.7 to 3.1 percent and ranked third statewide, and Montgomery County placed fourth, though its unemployment was up from 2.9 to 3.2 percent.