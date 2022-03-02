It is being touted as “an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-located regional asset with significant redevelopment potential well below replacement cost.”
It is the Indiana Mall, which was put on an online auction Monday afternoon, with a deadline of 1 p.m. today for final bids with a purchase price of $3,416,666.33 eyed by Ten-X, a self-styled “leading platform for trading commercial real estate.”
The online auctioneer touted the mall being “strategically located on ... a major commercial thoroughfare,” Oakland Avenue, also known as state Route 286.
According to ten-x.com, the current bid for much of Tuesday for the White Township shopping complex was $3,333,333, after the online auctioneer started the bidding at $850,000.
The mall, covering 455,690 square feet amid a 44.84-acre lot along Oakland Avenue, had been built in 1979 by Johnstown-based developer George D. Zamias.
It remained a property of what became known as Zamias Services Inc. in 1996 to service the portfolio of assets held by George D. Zamias Developer and to capitalize on third-party leasing and management opportunities.
Then, in December 2020, it was announced that Indiana Mall was in transition with its bank lender, later revealed to be Connecticut-based Starwood Property Trust, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, and the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States.
In conjunction with Starwood Capital, Starwood Property Trust in April 2013 acquired LNR Property LLC and subsidiary LNR Partners LLC, based in Miami, Fla., the largest special servicer in the U.S.
According to a statement issued by the mall, this transition allowed LNR Partners LLC to assume ownership of the mall property.
“This friendly transition was expected as Zamias Services Inc. has been working with the lender during the process,” according to the December 2020 mall statement. “Zamias Services will continue to manage the property and anticipates no changes at the mall. The Indiana Mall stores and tenants will remain open for business as usual.”
Indiana Mall is one of 10 properties listed by LNR in the northeastern United States.
According to Ten-X, the mall has 48.9 percent occupancy. Current mall occupants include J.C. Penney (the only surviving original anchor store), Harbor Freight (opened in 2018), Kohl’s (opened in 2019 in much of the former Sears location) and Movie Scoop Theaters.
Also, Ten-X posted, “the property has two available anchor boxes that have received interest from both regional and national retailers. In addition, the majority of mall shop tenants are on short term leases providing an investor flexibility in executing a more comprehensive business plan.”
No other information was available outside of the ten-x.com website. Mall Manager Sherry Renosky declined comment, as did an unnamed staffer at Zamias Services Inc., who then hung up.