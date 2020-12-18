The owners of the Indiana Mall said Friday that the retail complex in White Township is in transition with its bank lender.
According to a statement issued by the mall, this transition will allow for the unidentified bank to assume ownership of the Indiana Mall property from Johnstown-based Zamias Services Inc.
“This friendly transition was expected as Zamias Services Inc. has been working with the lender during the process,” according to the mall statement. The name of the bank was not disclosed.
“Zamias Services will continue to manage the property and anticipates no changes at the mall,” the release went on. “The Indiana Mall stores and tenants will remain open for business as usual.”
Current mall occupants include J.C. Penney, Harbor Freight, Kohl’s and Movie Scoop Theaters.