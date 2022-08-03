Indiana Borough Police Department, Indiana Fire Association, state police from Troop A, Indiana, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police and IUP Police Academy cadets, the American Red Cross and others gathered in IRMC Park in downtown Indiana — and to an extent out into Philadelphia Street at the juncture with Seventh Street — for the borough’s National Night Out event Tuesday evening.
Food, a blown-up ride for kids, and various other attractions could be found, along with a local musician and more, in an event meant to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.