To whom it may concern —
THE LONG, DARK YEAR
It’s been a year since Indiana’s community theater group, The Indiana Players, had to “go dark” (theater-speak for not having a performance) because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were just a week away from the opening of the new show “On The Fence,” written and directed by local playwright Dave Cavill, when health directives from the state closed the group down.
When the health regulations permitted some performances with reduced audience numbers, the Players produced several one-act, one-weekend shows with small casts to keep live theater going in Indiana. They also managed to produce a $1 movie night. In keeping with state regulations, attendees were required to wear masks and had their temperatures taken before entering. No concessions were sold, despite the lost revenue, so that people could keep their masks on. As the pandemic worsened, however, they had to shut down again.
As a nonprofit, the Indiana Players was not eligible for any federal or state relief funds. To pay the bills, they have had to depend on savings, the three-month stay in mortgage payments, and — mostly — the generosity of members. The Players will wait until the health authorities advise it is safe to do so before it will have a full performance again to start generating income. If you would like to help the Players hang on until then, send contributions to: The Indiana Players Inc., P.O. Box 333, Indiana, PA 15701, or at www.indianaplayers.com.
BETTER TO GIVE
Students and families at Keys Montessori School have decided to make February a month of giving.
“We’ve spent a lot of time learning about Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to the country,” said school director Jean Runge. “We simplified it a bit for the kids and discussed how we want to treat others with kindness no matter how they look, or speak or act. We discussed ways that we could do that and have worked together to help our community.”
The school began a care campaign, sourcing help from parents for ideas of local groups to aid each week throughout the month. So far, their first week saw them bringing in 356 pounds of food for ICCAP.
“We’re not taking monetary donations,” Runge said. “But instead we’re actually doing item drives for what each group needs.”
The school is working on gathering supplies for Four Footed Friends.
“We’re collecting dog food, cat food, kitten milk replacer and cleaning supplies. We reached out and asked what they needed and that’s what was requested.”
Later this month the school plans on a drive for the county’s Children and Youth program, with hopes of collecting pajamas, wipes and other necessary items for children who are placed in emergency care.
A recipient has yet to be determined for the last week of February.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Be sure to recognize these good neighbors, the folks who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for those who are unable:
Blacklick Township: Tom Smith, Hill Road
Blairsville: Carson McCully, Johnson Avenue; Joe Noga, South East Lane
Center Township: Rick Chimino, Smith Road
Clymer: Paul Misko; Tom Gratzmiller, Beth Shields and Chris Myers
Creekside: Josh and Luke Kunkle
Five Points: Vaughn Orr
Gastown: Ron and Sandy Frailey
Homer City: Mike Panchik, Sunrise Avenue; Ron Carnahan; Terry Skultetty, North Lincoln Street; Miranda, Jay and Skylar Wensel, Jerry and Garrett Overdorff and Mike Palmieri, Smith Lane; Richard Morris, Main Street; Herbert McAnulty, Beech Street
Indiana/White Township: Angelo and Paula D’amico, Al Novels, Christian Rearick, Jean Hayes and Jason Leese, 1100 block of School Street; Jim Goodyear, 900 block of Stannard Avenue; Jeff Vehovic, 1200 block of Philadelphia Street; Tom Millen, Oak Street between Sixth and Seventh streets; Armour and Lois Cribbs, Third and Grant streets; Mark Corte, South 13th Street; Greg Hartnett, Ben Franklin Road North; Greg Trout, North Eighth Street; Ron Kuzemchak, School Street;Jim Wagner, Shelly Drive; Arnold Pifer, Home Street; Bill Wagner, Warren Road; Shannon Wasicki-Davies, Georgetown Village; Keaton and Dean Stantz, Roger Widdowson, Wida Road; Bill Juart and Ben Blowers, South 12th Street; Cinda Brode, Oak Street
Nolo: Frank Slater
Sagamore: Perry Hayes
FISH FRY
The annual fish fry resuming this year at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church again is sponsored, prepared, served and to the benefit of St. Bernard Regional Catholic School, to clarify the earlier announcement of the Lent tradition.
School staff, parents and supporters will serve the dinners on Fridays from Feb. 19 through March 26 to diners at curbside in the church parking lot.
The menu features all traditional entrees except pizza, school officials said. A major fundraiser for the school, the dinners were interrupted in 2020 by the coronavirus outbreak.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area today were hovering around $2.85 a gallon, compared with $2.78 statewide and $2.50 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he heard it elsewhere: “An end is only a beginning in disguise.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.