Some 250 participants reached out Monday morning to help The Salvation Army in Indiana, by attending a breakfast marking the start of the local 2021 Red Kettle fundraising drive.
It was the first time the traditional fundraising breakfast had been held in two years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was held in a new location, the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
This year’s goal for that drive is $65,000, up from $60,000 last year, but down from total donations that topped $73,000 in 2020.
Indiana Corps Officer Lt. Candace Horsman said the fundraising effort helped provide 19,744 grocery bags during the pandemic, Summer Day Camp programs for 38 youngsters, distribution of more than 2,760 toys and 1,900 clothing items last Christmas, and other ways of helping the Indiana community.
Majors Gregory and Joyce Hartshorn, divisional commanders of The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, joined Horsman, local corps Advisory Board Chair Bill Thompson and InFirst Bank President and CEO Timothy Kronenwetter for Monday’s event.
The bank traditionally is a major sponsor of the kickoff breakfast and auction, which also included a traditional gift from IUP’s Greek community.
Betsy Sarneso, assistant director for fraternity/sorority life and student engagement at IUP’s Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement, said the first weekend passing the can produced $3,168 in donations.
The Indiana Corps officer expressed “a special thanks to our Advisory Board members, InFirst Bank, the KCAC, the IUP Student Ambassadors, and the generous individuals and businesses who donated items for the auction. We are so grateful for your support.”
A list distributed at the breakfast also detailed distribution of more than 860 gifts to those in area nursing homes, new shoes for 250 children and winter coats for 250 children, 350 meals prepared and served last Thanksgiving, and aid to 24 families needing rent assistance and 21 families needing utility assistance.
The local Army corps said Red Kettle donations also help the local center’s food pantry, emergency disaster services and the Angel Tree toy program, formerly called Treasures for Children.
Stephanie Rex, spokeswoman for the Salvation Army’s Western Pennsylvania Division, said the Red Kettle goal regionally is $2.4 million. Last year’s goal was $2.3 million for the 28-county region included in the division, but bell-ringers drew in $2.6 million.
Rex said specific goals for The Salvation Army worship and service centers in this area for 2021 include $30,000 for Kittanning, $60,000 for Clearfield, $80,000 for Johnstown, $62,000 for Monessen and $82,000 for New Kensington.
Horsman said the Army is looking for volunteer bell ringers to stand at one of the Indiana County locations to raise funds for the campaign.
Those willing to help, as individuals, groups or organizations, can contact Horsman at (724) 465-2530 or by email at candace.horsman@use.salvation army.org.
Rex also said the Army is prepared to implement COVID-19 safety protocols again this Christmas season to ensure the health and safety of bell ringers, donors and all retail partner customers and associates:
• Before reporting for a shift, bell ringers will be provided a training video that includes how to safely perform their duties and engage with the public in a COVID-19 environment.
• Bell ringers will be instructed to follow state and local guidelines related to exposure and not to present for any activity if exhibiting symptoms or if they have had any known exposure to anyone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
• Bell ringers will be provided masks and instructed to follow state and local safety protocols, and be trained to maintain social distancing.
• Bell ringers will not have any physical contact with any donations or individuals, and all kettle equipment will be cleaned prior to use if required by local guidelines.
Rex said kettles and/or kettle signs will be enabled with Apple/Google Pay/Venmo/PayPal technology for an additional contactless form of donation.