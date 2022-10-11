In recent years, the Indiana Theater largely was known as a place of worship, first from a local extension of Pittsburgh’s Amplify Church and then from Revelry Church, a faith community that has moved on, as a staff person put it, “in search of something that better suited our size.”
On Nov. 12, a collection of organizations and individuals hope to put “energy into the center of town,” in the rebirth of the Indiana Theater as a venue for concerts and other performances.
“The arts matter and we are fortunate to have community organizations, businesses, and volunteers to make this happen,” Chuck Olson posted in announcing a grand opening for the Indiana Theater Concert Series on Nov. 12 with Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, with Gene the Werewolf as an opening act.
It is the first of what organizers hope to be 10 concerts in the months to come, with a second slated for Dec. 3 when Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors will perform, with Tres Lads as an opening act.
“We’re trying to bring it back as a performance base,” said Indiana architect Thomas Harley, who has owned the building housing the Indiana Theater since the early 1990s.
Olson runs the 505 Studio in the old S&T Bank building and is a tenant of Harley, who asked him to tackle the idea.
Olson is volunteering his services.
“My goal as a volunteer is to try to give it stability, make it a platform for future ideas that others might have (and to) make it viable for Tom,” Olson said.
Tickets are available for $25 apiece from the ShowClix.com website, but also will be available at the door after 6 p.m. on the day of the show.
Olson said Noble Stein Brewing Company of Indiana will have the beverage and snack concession, and he’s promising “more than popcorn” will be offered. He said it would be “more interesting snacks.”
Others involved in the revival of the theater as a performing arts venue include Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“IRMC has given us money to support 10 shows with,” Olson said.
Specifically, Olson would pay five individuals $100 each to provide services for a four-five hour period, with matters ranging from ticket taking to security.
Also, support has come from Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Indiana Arts Council and Harley’s organization.
“Downtown Indiana has been instrumental, too, in terms of all kinds of assistance,” Olson said.
It definitely will be a different experience from what had been there until recently.
“The church was run by Ed Newell from Plum until 2018, then passed to Nick Carey from Penn Run from 2018-2020, then Brandon Stiffler from 2020-2022,” said Jill Stiffler, who has been on staff with both Amplify and Revelry churches as well as the new Anchor Indiana congregation.
“In 2019 the church changed names to Revelry in an amicable separation from Amplify, and in October 2022 Revelry moved out of the theater in search of something that better suited our size,” Stiffler said.
On what still is the revelrychurch.com website, visitors are told, “Anchor Indiana is temporarily meeting @ Pastor Brandon Stiffler’s home.” Visitors are asked to message the church for the location.
“During our occupation of the theater we co-funded the restoration of the marquee, painted the entire interior, recarpeted the entire interior, built a children’s ministry wing (behind the now former tattoo shop), and upgraded the sound system, all on our own dime,” Stiffler said. “We’ve received a lot of negative attention from local artists and musicians that saw the church’s occupation of the theater as ‘taking it away from the artists and the town,’ but in reality we showed many free movies there, hosted several free concerts, and were always more than happy to work with anyone who wanted to use the theater for shows, weddings (and so forth).”
Olson will be working with the bands that want to perform at the Indiana Theater. For one thing, they’ll have to come up with the sound and light for their concerts.
“There’s no real sound and light in the theater,” Olson said. He added that the bands agree to take a risk, usually of $500 to $700 of their own money, with a promise of a cut of the ticket sales, with 100 percent of the receipts once the first 200 tickets have been sold.
“The community needs to know that the bands are putting in money to come here and play,” Olson said.
The theater seats 300. Some patrons could get something extra, something reminiscent of his gigs doing acoustic “505 Studio Series” shows that brought up to 85 people to an art studio across the street that also will serve as the “green room” for talent.
“I learned that my studio was an interesting space for these people,” Olson said.
Those who purchase a seat in the front row center also could get a meet-and-greet in that studio, along with a glass of wine or some beverage, a photo op, an acoustic selection and a CD or some other perk from the band.
Also in the neighborhood is the Coney restaurant, where Olson is promoting “The Six: The Big Indiana” on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. One also can go to ShowClix.com for tickets for that event.
“This one will feature two extra, extraordinary musicians,” according to a mailing sent along with a poster for the event. “Gary Jacob on the pedal steel and Skip Sanders on keyboards.”
As for the ticket-selling venue, as stated on its website, “ShowClix was founded in 2007 as an event discovery platform, and quickly recognized a need in the industry for a comprehensive ticketing solution. While the market of event ticketing companies at the time allowed organizers to sell tickets online, they didn’t offer the tools needed to create branded event pages, market their events, or collect important customer information. Over the next four years, we evolved our product to do all this and more, eventually re-launching in 2011 as the full-service ticketing technology solution we are today.”
Others involved with the renewed Indiana Theater include Kaycee Newell, perhaps best known in some circles as Indiana Borough Council vice president, but here she’s the graphic designer, bringing in a talent, Olson said, “for really high quality graphics and great images” that she’ll put toward a series of 10 graphics.
“She’s trying to turn the graphics that come out of this into keepsakes,” Olson said. “She did the first poster for the Joe Grushecky show.”
Olson hopes that the “small town feel” of the Indiana Theater will be a draw for other artists, who could bring jazz, films, one-person shows and other performances.
“Whether or not rock’n roll is your preference, we strongly encourage your support in purchasing tickets for this event,” he posted on Facebook, because “an active theater in the center of our town enriches community life and launches an evolution of diverse programming.”