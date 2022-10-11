Indiana Theater

The Indiana Theater is no longer a church, but a group of volunteers and other interested individuals and organizations hope to make it a sanctuary for “an evolution of diverse programming” in the heart of downtown Indiana.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

In recent years, the Indiana Theater largely was known as a place of worship, first from a local extension of Pittsburgh’s Amplify Church and then from Revelry Church, a faith community that has moved on, as a staff person put it, “in search of something that better suited our size.”

On Nov. 12, a collection of organizations and individuals hope to put “energy into the center of town,” in the rebirth of the Indiana Theater as a venue for concerts and other performances.

Tags