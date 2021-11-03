The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) was down one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.0 percent in September, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted total of those unemployed was unchanged from August to September at 2,600, though before such adjustment the number dropped from 2,800 in August to 2,300 in September.
Likewise, with the total of nonfarm jobs before seasonal adjustment being up by 1,700 from August to 29,700 in September, the total number employed was 34,700 before adjustment, up from 34,700 in August.
After seasonal adjustment, the number employed totaled 33,900 in September, down from 34,200 in August.
State DLI officials said jobs were essentially unchanged over the month in seven of the nine published supersectors. The only supersectors with movements of more than 100 were government, up 1,400 due to the beginning of the new school year at local and state educational institutions, and leisure and hospitality, which added 200 jobs over the month.
After seasonal adjustment the statewide rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 6.2 percent, and the national rate declined by four-tenths of a point to 4.8 percent.
The latest figures put Indiana in 59th place, tied with Erie.
Looking at neighboring counties, Armstrong County still is in a seesaw, with its rate moving from 7.3 percent to 8.0 percent, putting it in a tie for 65th place with Philadelphia County.
The rate in Westmoreland County was revised for August from 6.2 to 6.1 percent but still is better in September, and puts it in a tie for 26th place with Butler and Wyoming counties.
Jefferson came in tied with Lehigh for 33rd place at 6.0 percent for September.
Clearfield’s preliminary rate is listed at 6.5 percent, down from 7.5 percent last month and tied for 49th with Beaver, Lycoming, Mercer and Tioga counties.
And Cambria came in 61st with 7.2 percent.
Statewide, Chester continues to have the lowest unemployment at 3.8 percent, followed by Montour (3.9) and Centre (4.0), while on the other end Fayette had improvement in its jobless rate, from 9 to 8.3 percent, but still was at the bottom of the 67 counties.