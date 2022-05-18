Indiana Borough’s use of more than $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds is beginning to take shape, with $595,000 or 44 percent seen likely to go toward general services.
Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said $320,000, or 24 percent, likely would go toward infrastructure, as she conducted a discussion with members of Borough Council at its work session Tuesday night.
After that, $250,000, or 19 percent, would go toward economic development and $180,000, or 13 percent, toward miscellaneous needs that could range from stormwater project design and engineering costs to donations for Citizens’ Ambulance and Downtown Indiana Inc.
The discussion has been going on for months, and is likely to continue into the summer, with Council President Dr. Peter Broad and Council Public Works Chair Gerald Smith joining borough staffers for a booth presentation at this month’s Third Thursday event in downtown Indiana.
That’s scheduled from 5-7 p.m. and is centered around IRMC Park along North Seventh Street. The group Someone To Love, which had its performance postponed at a previous Third Thursday event, once again will try to entertain the monthly downtown gathering.
Councilman Luke DeBuyser thought there could be some sort of question-and-answer period during a council meeting, in the three-minute slots usually given to residents for public participation. Sipos said that could have happened this month — but only four people were in the audience for Tuesday’s work session.
She suggested that it could be the topic for a 6:30 p.m. hearing later this summer.
Broad was listening in on a slightly different topic earlier Tuesday, a virtual, online Pennsylvania Municipal League meeting, which focused on implications of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, otherwise known as the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“This is a totally separate source of money,” the council president said. And, unlike ARP, it will come out in competitive grants, and a lot of it may require local matches.
The website indianaboro.com/arp has more details about the American Rescue Plan, as well as the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds or SLFRF program meant to deliver $350 billion in fiscal aid to state, local and tribal governments.
Indiana Borough drew a total allocation of $1,378,179.52, the second largest amount given to a municipality in Indiana County, after White Township.
The borough’s ARP page said recipients may use SLFRF funds to:
• Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services up to the amount of revenue lost due to the pandemic.
• Respond to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic, by supporting the health of communities, and helping households, small businesses, impacted industries, nonprofits, and the public sector recover from economic impacts.
• Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors.
• Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, to support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand affordable access to broadband internet.
According to the website, and the American Rescue Plan Act, funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Also Tuesday, Council Administration Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said the ad hoc committee drawing up a new ward map for the borough will meet on three upcoming Tuesdays, May 24, June 14 and June 28, at 9:30 a.m. in council chambers.
“Anyone can attend,” Sunhachawi-Taylor said.
Police Chief Justin Schawl recapped his taking part in a recent FBI National Command Course in Quantico, Va., one that brought out 53 police chiefs from such diverse places as St. Paul in the Pribilof Islands off Alaska and Sebastian on Florida’s East Coast.
There were three Pennsylvania chiefs, Schawl and counterparts from the Poconos and South Strabane Township south of Pittsburgh.
In answer to a question from Sunhachawi-Taylor, Schawl said he could expand the comparisons he issues in his monthly reports to use 2019, the last year before the pandemic, as a benchmark year.
In answer to another from the Administration Committee chair, Schawl said the investigation is still open into the death of an 18-month-old child found last week at an address along Philadelphia Street.
Schawl and Mayor William B. Simmons are starting to take weekly walks along Philadelphia Street, usually on Wednesday or Thursday, during which residents can approach and ask them questions.
Council Community Development Chair Ben Ford said other upcoming events downtown include the Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival May 28.