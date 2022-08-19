Fifty-nine projects are listed for Indiana County in the latest 12-year plan made public this week by Pennsylvania’s State Transportation Commission.
The commonwealth anticipates that $84 billion will be available for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads.
That includes a lot of funding for various systems under the umbrella of the Indiana County Transit Authority or IndiGO, in addition to $1.855 million in annual subsidies, and upcoming replacement of community transit mini-vans.
For instance, IndiGO’s Shared Ride Operations will get $408,000 a year each year at least through 2026.
IndiGO also is expected to replace two natural gas-fueled 30-foot buses in 2025, at a cost of $900,000 in state funds.
And, next year, IndiGO is expected to spend $50,000 in state funds to replace skylight panels in an old maintenance area.
State officials expect to incorporate funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, in a mix of federal, state and local funds.
For instance, crews will return to U.S. Route 422 between the Armstrong County line and the bypass that begins near the intersection of state Route 4422, also known as Business Route 422, in Armstrong Township.
Estimated bid date is Nov. 4, 2027, for a state-funded $4.726 million project.
Federal funding is expected for a $1.484 million preservation of bridges on U.S. Route 422 in White Township in 2024 and 2025. Estimated bid date is July 11, 2024.
A bit sooner than that, at a cost of $10,000 in federal dollars in 2023 and $190,000 in federal funds in 2024, what are called “Intelligent Transportation Systems” will be installed at the existing intersection of U.S. Route 422 and state Route 403 in the Strongstown area in Pine Township. Estimated bid date is Dec. 7, 2023.
Many projects are front-loaded and will be accomplished early in the next 12 years.
Others will start early in the 12-year plan then finish later.
Bridge rehabilitation of two spans carrying U.S. Route 422 over Ben Franklin Road, Indian Springs Road, Old U.S. Route 119 and the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad in White Township each will involve $412,000 in federal funding next year, $339,000 from Washington in 2024, then $5.755 million between 2027 and 2030 for a total of $6.506 million for the eastbound span and $6.506 million for the westbound span.
Replacement of a bridge carrying U.S. Route 119 over Crooked Creek in Rayne Township will involve $421,000 in federal funding next year, then $437,000 in federal and $338,000 in state funding in 2025, all for preliminary work, then $3.082 million in 2026, 2027 and beyond. Estimated bid date isn’t until Sept. 17, 2026.
What are termed “Indiana Epoxy Group Bridges” include spans along state Route 954 in White Township. Estimated bid date is Jan. 11, 2024, with the state expecting to provide $371,000 in 2024 and $809,000 in 2027 and beyond.
Replacement of the Pleasant Valley Bridge in East Wheatfield Township, carrying state Route 2012 (River Road) over Blacklick Creek, is expected to get federal funding to the tune of $500,000 next year, then $1.18 million in 2026 and $733,000 in 2027 and beyond.
Other projects will take place toward the end of the new 12-year period. For instance, the Armagh Bypass Reconstruct, an $18.386 million project, using state funds, is planned between 2031 and 2034, along U.S. Route 22 from the West Wheatfield Township line east to a point 0.12 miles east of the U.S. Route 422/state Route 403 Interchange in East Wheatfield Township.
Also in East Wheatfield Township, preservation is planned for an existing bridge carrying state Route 56 over Blacklick Creek and the Conrail tracks, at an estimated cost of $4.862 million in federal funding between 2031 and 2034.
Preventative maintenance estimated to cost $2.326 million in federal funds and $7.674 million in state money is planned on U.S. Route 22 from the Westmoreland County line in Blairsville to Snyder Lane in Burrell Township between 2031 and 2034.
That will follow $11.199 million in preventative maintenance and other work between 2027 and 2030 along U.S. Route 22 from Snyder Lane to just east of Kettle Hollow Road in West Wheatfield Township.
Bridges also are in planning stages for those later years. For instance, those who use the First Sergeant Alexander Kelly Memorial Bridge carrying Route 286 across the Kiskiminetas River between Saltsburg and Loyalhanna Township will have to cope with its replacement — but not before 2032.
June 10, 2032, is the estimated bid date for a $14.631 million project, with $11.516 million in federal funds and $3.115 million in state funds.
Elsewhere, one carrying state Route 954 over Fulton Run in White Township is plotted for $2.098 million in state funding between 2031 and 2034; another carrying state Route 2019 (Fire Academy Road) over Tearing Run in Center Township is plotted for $1.86 million in federal funding between 2031 and 2034; a span carrying state Route 1012 (Starford Road) over Two Lick Creek in Cherryhill Township is plotted for $2.254 million in federal funding between 2031 and 2034; and a bridge carrying state Route 3017 (Cherry Run Road) over Cherry Run in Center Township is plotted for $2.432 million in federal and $800,000 in state funds between 2027 and 2030.
Also, a bridge carrying state Route 4006 over the South Branch of Plum Creek in Washington Township is plotted for $2.149 million in federal funding between 2027 and 2030; another carrying state Route 4018 (McCormick Road) over a tributary to Little Mahoning Creek in West Mahoning Township is plotted for $4.411 million in federal funds between 2027 and 2030; still another carrying state Route 1034 over Little Mahoning Creek in Grant Township is plotted for $2.741 million in federal funds between 2027 and 2030; and a bridge carrying state Route 110 over Crooked Creek in Creekside Borough is plotted $2.481 million in federal and $400,000 in state funding between 2027 and 2030.
Also, a bridge carrying state Route 3024 (Warren Road) over McCarthy Run in White Township is plotted for $2.480 million in federal funds between 2027 and 2030; a bridge carrying state Route 2008 over Richards Run in West Wheatfield Township is plotted for $2.293 million in state funds between 2031 and 2034; a bridge carrying state Route 1014 (Wandin Road) over the South Branch of Two Lick Creek in Green Township is plotted for $2.842 million in federal funds between 2031 and 2034.
Also down the line on the 12-year plan are traffic signal replacements in Indiana Borough, one at the intersection of Philadelphia and 13th streets, at an estimated cost of $300,000 in state dollars between 2027 and 2030, and along state Route 286 at its juncture with Third, Tenth and Church streets in Indiana Borough, at an estimated cost of $619,000 in state dollars from 2031 to 2034.
Also in the 2027-2030 range is another visit to the intersection of state Routes 4032 (West Pike) and 4422 (Ben Franklin Road), near where a bridge was replaced a few weeks ago, this time for signal replacement at an estimated cost of $300,000 in state funding.
Pedestrian safety improvements are slotted for $2.32 million in state funds from Maple Street on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus to Plaza Drive in White Township and Indiana Borough.
New railroad warning devices and gates are planned for the Olson Road crossing of the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad in East Mahoning Township, but not until 2026 and 2027 ($150,000 in federal funds in each year).
The State Transportation Commission is chaired by the Secretary of PennDOT and consists of 10 appointed citizens as well as the majority and minority chairs of the state House and Senate Transportation committees.
State officials said public input early in the 12-year planning process played a key role in identifying investments in the various transportation modes.
More details about the plan are available at www.TalkPATransportation.com.