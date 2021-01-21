An Indiana-based bank said the effects of a cybercrime committed late last year against one of its third-party vendors “is pretty much over.”
In a “security update” posted some time ago on its website, InFirst Bank said computers at American Bank Systems of Oklahoma City were infected with a malware that resulted in a data breach.
“None of InFirst’s systems were infiltrated, and InFirst’s systems and networks were not compromised,” InFirst officials said as part of that security update.
“It really was a non-event for us” that has been resolved “for a couple weeks,” bank CEO Timothy Kronenwetter said Wednesday.
ABS touts serving more than 350 banks, credit unions and other financial institutions in 35 states.
“The ABS breach has impacted information at approximately three dozen financial institutions across the United States,” InFirst said on its website.
“ABS had no evidence of any identity theft or fraud connected to this event,” said an Ohio-based staffer for Epiq, a consulting firm hired by ABS to help it deal with a problem dating to Oct. 22 of last year.
As ABS disclosed in November, InFirst was one of some three dozen financial institutions affected by that breach.
Kronenwetter said his bank had received a handful of calls, but that there was no way a customer can lose any position as a result of it.
“It was a third-party vendor that had some information and lost some of it,” Kronenwetter said. “They sent out letters to the affected parties. They offered one-year credit monitoring to all those affected individuals.”
He said his advice to customers is to “monitor your credit positions all the time.”
“InFirst cares deeply about its customers and will continue to prioritize protecting their personal information,” the bank said on its website.
“As cyber threats grow each day in all spheres of life, InFirst will continue to focus on safeguarding customer information,” the local bank said. “Although InFirst has no evidence of identity theft or fraud as a result of this incident, InFirst is proactively increasing security on all existing accounts through heightened monitoring for all customers.”