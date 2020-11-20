Access to all InFirst Bank branch lobbies has been suspended temporarily.
In a statement on the bank’s website, it was announced Thursday, “as COVID cases continue to rise, we have made the decision to temporarily close all of our branch lobbies until further notice. Our drive-ups and ATMs will remain open, operating under normal business hours, including special Saturday hours (8:30 a.m. to noon) at our main branch (in downtown Indiana).”
InFirst has branches in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
It said all other banking needs are by appointment only.
Further questions can be addressed by calling the bank at (800) 349-2814.
Indiana’s other major banks also are watching the COVID-19 situation.
First Commonwealth Bank said all of its community office drive-ups are open, and its lobbies have been open by appointment since spring.
“By making an appointment,” First Commonwealth said, “we can be sure that you never have to wait outside, and we can maintain social distancing guidelines as recommended by local, state and national health agencies.”
The FCB statement also referred to its employees wearing masks, “and we ask that you do as well during your visit. We’re happy to provide you with a mask if needed.
S&T Bank also requires masks and has had restrictions in place since spring. Its branches are open to the public without an appointment.
In the most recent update on its website, S&T said, “We have increased our cleaning procedures, provided disinfectant wipes for all high-touch surfaces that will be sanitized daily, and provided gloves for locations handling cash.”
It said customers, “upon visiting a branch, (will) be greeted by an S&T banker.” It said customers may be asked to wait outside in order to maintain required space inside the branch.
“We also have markers on the floor and plexiglass dividers at the teller line to help maintain social distancing,” S&T posted on its website.