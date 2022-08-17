stk213246rke

Nighttime close up view of Capitol Building, Washington D.C

 Stockbyte

President Joe Biden’s signing Tuesday of House of Representatives Bill 5376, otherwise now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, is drawing comment from both sides in west-central Pennsylvania.

“The Inflation Reduction (Act) is a decisive step to blunt inflation, cut energy costs for families and businesses, tackle climate change, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and strengthen our country’s energy security, all in one historic bill,” according to a statement from the Clean Power PA Coalition, a group of clean energy, business, faith, and community leaders that also have been at the forefront of those who favor Pennsylvania participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.