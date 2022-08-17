President Joe Biden’s signing Tuesday of House of Representatives Bill 5376, otherwise now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, is drawing comment from both sides in west-central Pennsylvania.
“The Inflation Reduction (Act) is a decisive step to blunt inflation, cut energy costs for families and businesses, tackle climate change, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and strengthen our country’s energy security, all in one historic bill,” according to a statement from the Clean Power PA Coalition, a group of clean energy, business, faith, and community leaders that also have been at the forefront of those who favor Pennsylvania participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Opponents, however, term what was signed into law Tuesday as an example of reckless, unchecked spending.
“This Inflation Reduction Act does nothing to address inflation — which is an issue that, based up on our conversations at the door, is plaguing Pennsylvanians from Pittsburgh to Scranton,” said Emily Greene, moderator of Americans for Prosperity-Pennsylvania’s AFP Action: Pennsylvania, on Facebook.
It passed the U.S. Senate by 51 to 50, with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, among the yes votes, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, among the no votes, and Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaker.
“In addition to lowering costs for families who have been squeezed by inflation, this bill may be our last chance to act on the climate crisis before it’s too late,” Casey said in an email to constituents Tuesday. “And we’re going to create new, high-paying American manufacturing jobs in clean energy to do it. It’s also a fiscally responsible bill that will bring down our national debt by ensuring the most profitable corporations start paying their fair share, just as American families have been doing all along.“
Toomey called the measure a “reckless tax-and-spending bill” as he proposed a series of amendments during the Senate debate about the act.
“To fund new ‘green’ corporate welfare and give Obamacare subsidies to wealthy Americans, this legislation forces short-sighted tax hikes on American businesses and imposes innovation-crippling price controls on life-saving medicines,” Toomey said on Aug. 7. “And contrary to the bill’s name, non-partisan analysts have confirmed that it does nothing to alleviate the inflation tax Americans are feeling every day.”
Then it passed the U.S. House by 220 to 207, with all 220 Democrats voting in favor and 207 of 211 Republicans voting no, including both members of Congress who may represent Indiana County when reapportionment takes effect after the Nov. 8 election.
“Despite its name, the Inflation Reduction Act will actually raise taxes, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office,” said U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township. “It will cost taxpayers nearly $472 billion and cut Medicare by an estimated $250 billion. The bill will add 87,000 new IRS agents to target the lowest income earners in an attempt to normalize audits — as if they were as routine as a trip to the dentist, except one tends to be more painful.”
Thompson represents all of Indiana and Armstrong counties now, but in the next Congress if he wins re-election, Thompson’s Indiana County constituency will shrink to a band of communities on the county’s northern tier.
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, will gain the rest of Indiana County, including Indiana Borough and White Township, in the next Congress if he wins re-election.
“I was proud to speak in opposition to and vote against the reckless tax-and-spend bill passed by House Democrats on Friday,” Reschenthaler said Tuesday. “This liberal handout to coastal elites won’t reduce inflation, secure our border, or make our communities safer.”
Reschenthaler said the act “provides more than $400 billion for radical Green New Deal policies, creates regulations discouraging innovation and job creation, (and) implements a socialist price control scheme that will lead to fewer cures and treatments.”
Four House Republicans did not vote on the bill.
“This is a really big deal. This legislation represents a transformative investment in our communities — especially frontline communities which are disproportionately Black or Brown and low-income,” said Dana Kuhnline, campaign manager for “Reimagine Appalachia,” which describes itself as “a diverse set of economic, environmental and community leaders, and grassroots organizations,” seeking “common ground” for an economy “that’s good for workers, communities, and the environment,” and includes support from such entities as Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center and PennFuture.
“Families and workers across Appalachia will benefit significantly from the creation of thousands of good-paying jobs, strengthened energy security, and lower costs on essentials.” Kuhnline said. “We fought to get these historic investments passed, and we’ll also fight to make sure Appalachian communities and other communities hit hard by climate change, energy shifts and historical disinvestments get their due share of the benefits promised by the legislation.”