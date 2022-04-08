In a way, it was a beginning.
In other ways, it was a continuation of ties between Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center that date back decades and has been a boost to health care in rural areas between Pittsburgh and Johnstown.
“IUP and IRMC have been great partners,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said as he helped open a first “IRMC Day at IUP” Thursday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna hoped it would be the first of a series of symposiums dealing with regional health and wellness.
“IUP is the most important asset in our community,” IRMC President and CEO Stephen A. Wolfe said as he followed Driscoll in what officially was a gathering of the Western Pennsylvania Rural Health and Wellness Collaborative, an association that has distant roots but was forged through early and proactive laboratory-based testing conducted over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re about saving lives and transforming lives,” Driscoll said. “And we’re doing it together here.”
Organizers of Thursday’s event said the local collaborative is a cooperative relationship that has created new pathways representing additional opportunities for both the medical center and the university.
“We really are at a tipping point in rural medical education,” said keynote speaker Dr. Randall Longenecker, who practiced comprehensive family medicine in rural Logan County, Ohio, for 30 years, became assistant dean emeritus for Rural and Underserved Programs and professor of family medicine at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, and founded and for 10 years was executive director of The RTT (Rural Training Track) Collaborative.
His topic at the KCAC was “Becoming a Teaching Health Neighborhood,” something that seems logical for two institutions that are literally across a street (Wayne Avenue) from each other, with his focus on IRMC’s Family Medicine Residency Program.
Its mission “is to provide excellent, comprehensive, family medicine training, in order that our graduates might alleviate healthcare disparities in rural Pennsylvania communities.”
He now is senior advisor to RTT, a national nonprofit board-directed cooperative of 72 rural programs — including IUP and IRMC — established in 2012 and stretching across the United States.
It is devoted to sustaining health professions education in rural places, providing technical assistance to developing and existing programs, and pursuing research in rural health professions education and training.
Longenecker said it doesn’t come easily — only nine medical schools are located in what could be described as rural communities, according to RTT.
And he said it hadn’t come easily over the years — limited funding has been available for graduate medical education, with the most recent legislation meant to alleviate the problem covering only those seeking to become physicians.
The IRMC-IUP partnership came to the fore over the past two years with the way it could tackle the pandemic, but other speakers Thursday brought up other ties between the two institutions.
Included are partnerships in wastewater research that also involves Indiana Borough’s sewage treatment plant; in food and nutrition training over more than 30 years that led to most of the dietitians working in IRMC entities being IUP alumni; and a wide range of shareable resources that include the Steamshop makerspace and the Applied Research Lab.
Longenecker also offered the analogy of a water pipe to explain the flow of would-be students in rural medical education.
He said the pipeline has its share of leaks and drips, so a flow that started in 2001 with just over 4 million ninth-graders has become 2.8 million high school graduates by 2005, with 1.9 million applying to go on to college, but only 1.3 million being college-ready in the fall of 2005, then only 278,000 majoring in rural medical courses, and 167,000 ending up being STEM graduates between 2009 and 2011.
There also was the opportunity for students to discuss health care careers — and the projections for shortages in the years ahead for physicians, nurses and other medical personnel — with those attending the four-hour event.