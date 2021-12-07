Projects affecting Indiana Regional Medical Center and Indiana University of Pennsylvania will receive $4.5 million in state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants destined for Indiana and Jefferson counties.
Two of the projects, an expansion of IRMC and the acquisition and redevelopment of student rental housing properties, all in the Indiana-White Township area, are getting a total of $3.5 million, while IUP’s Academy of Culinary Arts is getting $1 million toward its planned replacement of a 32-year-old learning facility in Punxsutawney.
IRMC will receive $1 million, for a third time in a series of RACP grants also made in 2019 and 2020, for a two-story facility housing a Biosafety Level 2 Lab, as well as an outpatient specialty clinic, an ambulatory surgery clinic, and a family practice clinic.
“We are continually humbled and grateful for the amazing work done by our elected leaders on IRMC’s behalf,” the hospital’s President and CEO Stephen Wolfe said.
“This state funding supports the sustainability of independent hospitals in rural communities,” state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said. “These hospitals are focused on providing care in their home community, as opposed to those that are part of a larger network, which tend to be more focused on bottom lines and balance sheets.”
“This funding has had a huge impact on the level of care and variety of services we can provide locally to our residents,” state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said. “I look forward to seeing this investment put to use toward the new lab.”
Pittman and Struzzi said the Indiana County Development Corporation is getting $2.5 million toward preparation of acquired student rental housing properties for conversion to an adaptive reuse.
“The board of directors of the Indiana County Development Corporation are pleased to partner with Sen. Pittman and Rep. Struzzi along with the Indiana County commissioners to work towards solutions to our economic challenges as well as to create new real estate and job opportunities for the benefit of our community,” said James Wiley, president of nonprofit ICDC.
Pittman and Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, announced the $1 million grant for IUP’s culinary program in Punxsutawney.
“We are extremely appreciative of Sen. Pittman and Rep. Smith’s hard work to secure these Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds for this important initiative,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said.
“The Academy of Culinary Arts is definitely a jewel in the crown for IUP and for Punxsutawney and Jefferson County,” IUP Council of Trustees Chairman Samuel Smith said. “The Culinary Arts master plan will expand the opportunities for students interested in the culinary arts and will significantly contribute to the downtown Punxsutawney landscape and the economic development of the region.”
The RACP funds will be used for capital costs, including part of the demolition, construction, renovation of property and buildings where classes will be held, as well as the permits and equipment necessary to move forward with all aspects of the project.
Since its founding in 1989, more than 4,200 IUP students have studied in Punxsutawney at the Academy of Culinary Arts.